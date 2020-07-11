/
apartments with washer dryer
34 Apartments for rent in Sherwood, AR with washer-dryer
5 Units Available
Lakewood
Icon Lakewood
2400 McCain Blvd, North Little Rock, AR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$799
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$939
910 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom homes with oversized closets, granite countertops and in-unit laundry. Residents have access to a fitness center and clubhouse, among other amenities. Close to I-285.
Results within 5 miles of Sherwood
18 Units Available
Downtown Argenta
THRIVE Argenta
111 East 4th Street, North Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$875
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1080 sqft
Our luxury community is located in the heart of the Argenta Arts District in North Little Rock. THRIVE is a living experience unlike any other.
60 Units Available
Foothills Apartments
2401 Lakeview Rd, North Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$793
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$838
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,163
1346 sqft
Conveniently located near the Lakewood Village Shopping Center and close to the Little Rock Air Base. Apartments feature balconies, modern appliances and central air. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, dog park and laundry.
1 Unit Available
Park Hill
311 W L Avenue
311 West L Street, North Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$950
1300 sqft
This two bedroom, one bath home is located in the Park Hill area of North Little Rock, not far from Ridge Road Middle School. It has carpet and hardwood floors, window coverings.
Contact for Availability
5 Davis Court
5 David Court, Jacksonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This is a 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex in Jacksonville. The unit is fairly new construction. The living/dining/kitchen are tile flooring and the bedrooms are carpet. The kitchen is furnished. All electric. Washer/dryers are also furnished.
1 Unit Available
1407 W 12
1407 West 12th Street, North Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$425
700 sqft
Clean 1 bedroom, l bath furnished duplex apartment. Tenant pays own gas and electric utilities. Water is paid. Section 8 tenants accepted. NO PETS allowed. Property has space for a stacked washer & dryer and electric window cool/heat unit.
1 Unit Available
3017 Parkway Drive
3017 Parkway Drive, North Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$615
850 sqft
Great 2 Bedroom apartment for rent in Burns Park area. Conveniently located off of Military Drive. Recently renovated with granite counter tops and much more! Washer/Dryer included!
1 Unit Available
1304 W 9th Street
1304 West 9th Street, North Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$725
1138 sqft
*NORTH LITTLE ROCK* CHARMING HOME IN THE VESTALS SUBDIVISION! This 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath House Features A Separate Dining Room, Dishwasher/Disposal, Washer, And Dryer. Property Features A Garage And Fenced in Yard! AVAILABLE NOW!!!
1 Unit Available
Park Hill
700 m Avenue
700 West M Avenue, North Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$725
800 sqft
Cute 4 plex ready for move in now! Completely remodeled with washer and dryer in unit. Convenient location right off 107. Strictly no smoking, and no pets. Background check and credit check are required. Call now to schedule your private showing!
1 Unit Available
Downtown Little Rock
300 3rd, #706
300 E 3rd St, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$1,600
995 sqft
Come live Downtown! Fantastic large one bedroom in one of Little Rock's premier high rises. Hardwoods. Washer/Dryer in unit. Floor to ceiling windows to enjoy the beautiful east views.
Results within 10 miles of Sherwood
44 Units Available
Riverdale
Riverhouse
1200 Brookwood Dr, Little Rock, AR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$984
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,363
1166 sqft
Welcome to Riverhouse Apartments, the premier apartments in Little Rock, Arkansas. Located in the acclaimed Riverdale Neighborhood, our community features studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments with every amenity you could ask for.
1 Unit Available
The Villa at River Pointe Drive
8000 River Pointe Dr, Maumelle, AR
1 Bedroom
$979
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Villa at River Pointe Drive in Maumelle. View photos, descriptions and more!
7 Units Available
Riverdale
The Everly
2501 Riverfront Dr, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$899
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1027 sqft
Discover The Everly & settle into convenient, affordable apartment living in the heart of the Riverdale area. You are within walking distance to Rebsamen Park & Murray Park. Golf, bike & jogging trails are convenient.
8 Units Available
Lexington Park Apartment Homes
7601 Vestal Blvd, North Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$754
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$949
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,114
1274 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lexington Park Apartment Homes in North Little Rock. View photos, descriptions and more!
10 Units Available
Riverdale
Vantage Point Apartment Homes
2300 Rebsamen Park Rd, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$690
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$755
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$915
1375 sqft
Enjoy the best in apartment living at Vantage Point Apartment Homes! Our community offers 1, 2, 3 bedroom apartments and 2 bedroom townhomes in beautiful Little Rock, AR. You’ll find both comfort and convenience at Vantage Point.
Contact for Availability
Reservoir
Beacon Hill Apartments
1801 Reservoir Rd, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$615
585 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
748 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
1 Unit Available
Hillcrest
708 Rose Street
708 North Rose Street, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$850
850 sqft
This is a really nice, large 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment. Close to dining, shopping, UAMS, and entertainment. Central Heat and Air. Pretty hardwood floors. Refrigerator, washer, dryer, oven, and dishwasher are provided. Tenant pays electricity.
1 Unit Available
Capital View
508 South Valentine St.
508 South Valentine Street, Little Rock, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,000
1725 sqft
508 S Valentine St., Little Rock AR 72205 - 3 or 4 bedroom 2ba near UAMS - Real Property Management Central AR. Call 501-222-1009 today to schedule a self-showing and visit our website rpmcentralar.
1 Unit Available
Capital View
717 Appianway St
717 Appianway Street, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
Your Diamond In The Rock *Professionally Cleaned* - Property Id: 306238 Your home is located in an up and coming neighborhood of Capitol View - Stifft Station. With our total remodel now complete, its truly a Diamond in the Rough.
1 Unit Available
Downtown Little Rock
1508 S Gaines St 1
1508 South Gaines Street, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$975
Wonderfully large 2 bedroom in a Victorian Mansion - Property Id: 303919 Located in the Governor's Mansion Historic District and SOMA, Apt.
1 Unit Available
Hillcrest
306 Rose Street
306 North Rose Street, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$950
790 sqft
This cute two-bedroom house in Hillcrest is within walking distance of UAMS. It has a one-car garage, fenced yard, and a small patio in the back.
1 Unit Available
Capital View
3821 W Capitol
3821 West Capitol Avenue, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$950
600 sqft
Totally refurbished a few years ago. Beautiful furnished just like an air bnb. Furniture, TV, dishes, glasses, eating utensils, microwave toaster, everything you need. including linens.
1 Unit Available
Downtown Little Rock
700 E 9th St 4F
700 E 9th St, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$975
688 sqft
Downtown Little Rock Luxury Condo - Property Id: 123365 FOR LEASE: Live/work/play in the Little Rock Rivermarket. Private end unit 1bed/1bath 660sf condo at the luxurious Quapaw Tower.
1 Unit Available
Midtown
1919 Georgia Avenue
1919 Georgia Avenue, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$850
1063 sqft
Real Property Management Central AR. To schedule a self-showing call 501=222=1009. .rpmcentralar.com to view pics, video tour, & apply online. Mid-Town Little Rock 2 story town home condo unit overlooking pool and courtyard.
