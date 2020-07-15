Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:15 PM

39 Apartments for rent in Sherwood, AR with hardwood floors

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
8600 Northgate Dr
8600 Northgate Drive, Sherwood, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1372 sqft
8600 Northgate Sherwood - This 3 bedroom 2 bath home is in downtown Sherwood. This property is close to shopping, restaurants, and a great school district. Hardwood flooring through out the home and title in the bathrooms.
Results within 1 mile of Sherwood

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
901 Silverwood Trail
901 Silverwood Trail, North Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2059 sqft
3/2 One-Level in Shady Valley - 3/2 One-Level in Shady Valley, Beautifully Landscaped, Shady Front Porch, Enter to Foyer w/Vaulted Ceiling & Marble Floors, Formal Dining, Amazing Living Rm.

1 of 29

Last updated April 7 at 11:00 AM
1 Unit Available
6901 Ponderosa Drive
6901 Ponderosa Drive, North Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
2094 sqft
Indian Hills Home - North Little Rock - Wonderful home in Indian Hills subdivision. Close to everything! 2 living areas; 1 w/wood burning fireplace, lots of built in storage & open to kitchen. 2nd living area makes a great playroom or office.
Results within 5 miles of Sherwood
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
62 Units Available
Foothills Apartments
2401 Lakeview Rd, North Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$772
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$804
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,239
1346 sqft
Conveniently located near the Lakewood Village Shopping Center and close to the Little Rock Air Base. Apartments feature balconies, modern appliances and central air. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, dog park and laundry.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 16 at 12:33 AM
26 Units Available
Fairfax Crossing Apartments
5900 McCain Park Pl, North Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$675
912 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$795
1085 sqft
Welcome to Fairfax Crossing! Located in North Little Rock. The community offers one, two, three and four bedroom apartments homes with a patio or balcony, walk-in closets and washer/dryer connections.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 16 at 12:25 AM
3 Units Available
Downtown Argenta
Argenta Square Apartments
617 N Maple St, North Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$719
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$720
894 sqft
Experience Little Rock living at Argenta Square Apartments. This property is situated on N. Maple St. in Little Rock. Let the leasing team show you everything this community has to offer. Stop by the leasing office to see everything we have to offer.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Argenta
112 W 15th St
112 West 15th Street, North Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$700
1500 sqft
3 bed / 2 bath home - This is a beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bath home located in North Little Rock! The main living area and bedrooms all have hardwood flooring. On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room, a dining room and a den.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Park Hill
311 W L Avenue
311 West L Street, North Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$950
1300 sqft
This two bedroom, one bath home is located in the Park Hill area of North Little Rock, not far from Ridge Road Middle School. It has carpet and hardwood floors, window coverings.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Argenta
120 College Park Circle
120 College Park Circle, North Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$425
600 sqft
1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Duplex Available Now!! - Are you looking for a NICE and AFFORDABLE Duplex Home? Look no further! Available NOW is a 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Duplex Home.

1 of 2

Last updated July 15 at 09:25 PM
1 Unit Available
4704 E Broadway
4704 East Broadway Street, North Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$600
1 sqft
*NORTH LITTLE ROCK!!* HALF OFF THE FIRST MONTHS RENT FOR A 12 MONTH LEASE OR RENT OF $575 FOR A 24 MONTH LEASE!! 1 Bedroom And 1 Bathroom Duplex Features New Vinyl Flooring Installed In Kitchen, Wood Floors In All Other Areas, And New Electrical

1 of 9

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Park Hill
3505 Ridge Road - Apartment 2
3505 Ridge Road, North Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$595
900 sqft
Large recently remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment in historic Park Hill. Hardwood floors and fresh paint throughout. Great, quiet neighborhood with easy access to down town. Tenant responsible for gas, water and electric.

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
4702 LYNCH DRIVE
4702 Lynch Drive, North Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$750
900 sqft
WE ACCEPT SECTION 8 VOUCHERS - Property Id: 256432 REMODEL AND UPDATES!!!! SCHEDULE YOUR VIEWING TODAY! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/256432 Property Id 256432 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5876759)

1 of 3

Last updated July 15 at 09:25 PM
1 Unit Available
315 Casa Court
315 Casa Ct, North Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1 sqft
*NORTH LITTLE ROCK*GORGEOUS HOME IN VALLEY SUBDIVISION! This 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Property Features All Electric Utilities, Dark Hardwood Floors, Formal Dining Area With Chandelier, Surveillance Cameras And Alarm System, And TV Mounts Also Included!

1 of 11

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Park Hill
3208 N Cypress Street
3208 North Cypress Street, North Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1704 sqft
Located in the Park Hill Historic District, this remodeled home still has many of its unique and original features to boast including crystal knobs, original wood trim and hardwood floors, and an antique front door.

1 of 17

Last updated April 15 at 07:40 AM
1 Unit Available
5204 Schaer Street
5204 Schaer Street, North Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$750
1181 sqft
Real Property Management Central AR. Call 501-222-1009 today to schedule a self-showing and visit our website rpmcentralar.com to view pictures, full video walk thru, and to apply online. Super value just off Camp Robinson Rd. 3br 1.
Results within 10 miles of Sherwood
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 16 at 12:23 AM
41 Units Available
Riverdale
Riverhouse
1200 Brookwood Dr, Little Rock, AR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$984
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1166 sqft
Welcome to Riverhouse Apartments, the premier apartments in Little Rock, Arkansas. Located in the acclaimed Riverdale Neighborhood, our community features studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments with every amenity you could ask for.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
$
5 Units Available
Riverdale
The Everly
2501 Riverfront Dr, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$899
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1027 sqft
Discover The Everly & settle into convenient, affordable apartment living in the heart of the Riverdale area. You are within walking distance to Rebsamen Park & Murray Park. Golf, bike & jogging trails are convenient.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 16 at 12:30 AM
22 Units Available
Boyle Park
Parham Pointe
1500 Parham Pointe Dr, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$752
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$869
1072 sqft
WELCOME TO PARHAM POINTE APARTMENTS Our one and two bedroom apartment homes offer the comfort and convenience of suburban living. Parham Pointe is a gated community that features a swimming pool, gardens, and a clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 16 at 12:25 AM
8 Units Available
Briarwood
Briarwood Apartments
801 S Rodney Parham Rd, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$549
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
1036 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Briarwood Apartments in Little Rock. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated October 3 at 09:49 PM
Contact for Availability
Midtown
The Villas on Cantrell
8101 Cantrell Rd, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$677
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$767
953 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1407 sqft
The Villas on Cantrell Apartments is a garden-style apartment community consisting of 140 apartment units located in the affluent central area of Little Rock, Arkansas.

1 of 7

Last updated July 16 at 12:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Hillcrest
708 Rose Street
708 North Rose Street, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$850
850 sqft
This is a really nice, large 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment. Close to dining, shopping, UAMS, and entertainment. Central Heat and Air. Pretty hardwood floors. Refrigerator, washer, dryer, oven, and dishwasher are provided. Tenant pays electricity.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Little Rock
1508 S Gaines St 1
1508 South Gaines Street, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$975
Wonderfully large 2 bedroom in a Victorian Mansion - Property Id: 303919 Located in the Governor's Mansion Historic District and SOMA, Apt.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 09:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Hillcrest
5716 C Street
5716 C Street, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$900
1 sqft
*LITTLE ROCK*CHARMING HOME IN THE FAUSETTS NEIGHBORHOOD! This Cute 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Home Features Nice Wood Floors Throughout, Gas Range, Dishwasher/Disposal, and Washer/Dryer Hookups! BRAND NEW AC UNIT WAS INSTALLED IN JUNE 2020!!! DIRECTIONS:

1 of 32

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Heights
1401 N Pierce Street
1401 North Pierce Street, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1100 sqft
This condo, located in the heart of Little Rock near Heights, Hillcrest, and Midtown shopping and eating and minutes away from either Cantrell and I-630, features two bedrooms and two full bathrooms, built in storage, balcony, new hardwood floors,
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Sherwood, AR

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Sherwood renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

