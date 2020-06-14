Apartment List
/
AR
/
sherwood
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:25 AM

50 Apartments for rent in Sherwood, AR with garage

Sherwood apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
1 Unit Available
12 Glade Road
12 Glade Road, Sherwood, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1485 sqft
This updated home has new everything!! New floors, new paint, new kitchen cabinets, new counters, new appliances, 2 car garage, fireplace, open floor plan, and tons more. Call today to make this house your home.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
2025 Glenn Arbor Court
2025 Glenn Arbor Ct, Sherwood, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1 sqft
*SHERWOOD*BEAUTIFUL HOME IN GLENN HILLS! This Property Comes With A Fully Furnished Kitchen! There Is Also A Garage, Laundry Room And Deck!! DIRECTIONS: Get on I-630 E, Continue on I-630 E.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1016 Kiehl
1016 W Kiehl Ave, Sherwood, AR
3 Bedrooms
$895
988 sqft
1016 W. Kiehl Ave. - ~COMING SOON~ Fairly new updated 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom home in Sherwood, AR.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6609 Ridgemist Ln
6609 Ridgemist Lane, Sherwood, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1310 sqft
6609 Ridgemist Ln Available 07/13/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bath home in North Little Rock - *Pre-Leasing* Ready to view on June 13th! Sit back and relax in this cute rental home! It's tucked back in a quiet neighborhood just minutes

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6600 Ridgemist Lane
6600 Ridgemist Lane, Sherwood, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1310 sqft
6600 Ridgemist Lane Available 07/10/20 *Pre-Leasing* THREE BEDROOM | TWO BATH RENTAL - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on July 10th! This cute three bedroom, two bath rental home is tucked back in a quiet neighborhood just minutes from dining,

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2925 Rock Ridge Drive
2925 Rock Ridge Dr, Sherwood, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2020 sqft
2925 Rock Ridge Drive Available 07/01/20 THIS ONE IS A MUST SEE!!! - 4/3 Split Floor Plan with TONS of UPGRADES...

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
12 Glade Dr
12 Glade Rd, Sherwood, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1485 sqft
Updated Sherwood Home - This updated home has new everything!! New floors, new paint, new kitchen cabinets, new counters, new appliances, 2 car garage, fireplace, open floor plan, and tons more. Call today to make this house your home.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
102 Autumnbrook Circle
102 Autumnbrook Circle, Sherwood, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1454 sqft
Now available for rent! 3 Bed/2bath for $1,375

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
8610 Woodridge Drive
8610 Woodridge Drive, Sherwood, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1750 sqft
This home features open floor plan with upgraded bathrooms, custom tiled in guest bath, updated fixtures and vanities master bedroom apart, large living room or office, den with Anderson Insulated glass doors to a patio with terracotta tile Master

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
9104 Peach Tree Lane
9104 Peach Tree Lane, Sherwood, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1314 sqft
Newly listed home in a peaceful neighborhood with easy access to JFK and Kiehl Ave. It has a spacious, fenced-in backyard and a front patio with netting to keep bugs out. Only small pets allowed in the home.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
23 Lucy Lane
23 Lucy Lane, Sherwood, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1584 sqft
Beautiful 3bd/2.5 ba home in Sherwood ! Recently renovated ! Great location and neighborhood !Lots of space . Big fenced in backyard . Two car garage . Come check it out !

1 of 1

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
6400 Ridgemist Lane
6400 Ridgemist Lane, Sherwood, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,275
1561 sqft
6400 Ridgemist Lane Available 05/24/20 *Pre-Leasing* FOUR BEDROOM | TWO BATHROOM - *Pre-Leasing* Will be available on May 24th! Do not miss out on the opportunity to rent this beautiful home! This home has all the modern features and a functional

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
6005 Glenhaven Place
6005 Glenhaven Place, Sherwood, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
2000 sqft
Beautiful 3BR/2BA home in the Sherwood area. This home has many amenities. Close to town for all shopping and entertainment needs.
Results within 1 mile of Sherwood
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:54am
$
Lakewood
3 Units Available
Icon Lakewood
2400 McCain Blvd, North Little Rock, AR
Studio
$599
200 sqft
1 Bedroom
$799
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$939
957 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom homes with oversized closets, granite countertops and in-unit laundry. Residents have access to a fitness center and clubhouse, among other amenities. Close to I-285.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
1 Unit Available
8018 Greer Road
8018 Greer Road, Gibson, AR
5 Bedrooms
$1,695
2784 sqft
This Spacious, One-Of-A-Kind, Log home, offers a Rural feel, but is only minutes from the LRAFB. This 2784SqFt home features an enormous kitchen and a beautiful formal living room with fire place.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
1 Unit Available
707 Jefferson Drive
707 Jefferson Drive, Jacksonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2300 sqft
This beautiful, 2300 Sq. Ft., three bedroom, two and a half bath home is located near the back gate of the Little Rock Air Force Base.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
Lakewood
1 Unit Available
5100 Stratford Road
5100 Stratford Road, North Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1629 sqft
This is a beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bath home located in North Little Rock! The main living area has hardwood flooring and the bedrooms all have hardwood flooring as well. On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room and a dining room.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
901 Silverwood Trail
901 Silverwood Trail, North Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2059 sqft
3/2 One-Level in Shady Valley - 3/2 One-Level in Shady Valley, Beautifully Landscaped, Shady Front Porch, Enter to Foyer w/Vaulted Ceiling & Marble Floors, Formal Dining, Amazing Living Rm.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
108 Bucky Beaver Dr
108 Bucky Beaver Street, Jacksonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1543 sqft
- (RLNE5851914)

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
25 Brookway Drive
25 Brookway Drive, Gibson, AR
3 Bedrooms
$850
1026 sqft
Everything is new- paint, flooring, all new kitchen and bathroom! Fenced yard and 1 car garage. You don't want to miss renting this beautiful home in nice established neighborhood. ***This is a pet friendly home, allowing up to 2 pets.

1 of 29

Last updated April 7 at 11:00am
1 Unit Available
6901 Ponderosa Drive
6901 Ponderosa Drive, North Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
2094 sqft
Indian Hills Home - North Little Rock - Wonderful home in Indian Hills subdivision. Close to everything! 2 living areas; 1 w/wood burning fireplace, lots of built in storage & open to kitchen. 2nd living area makes a great playroom or office.

1 of 40

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
8 Tara Mount Drive
8 Tara Mount Drive, Jacksonville, AR
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
4319 sqft
COMPLETELY REMODELED! New features: Granite countertops throughout, brand new kitchen w/ custom cabinets w/rain glass uppers, stainless steel appliances, hardwoods, tile & carpet throughout, new bathrooms (from floor to ceiling!), new multi-unit
Results within 5 miles of Sherwood
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 12:00am
Downtown Argenta
18 Units Available
THRIVE Argenta
111 East 4th Street, North Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$875
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1080 sqft
Our luxury community is located in the heart of the Argenta Arts District in North Little Rock. THRIVE is a living experience unlike any other.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Downtown Little Rock
15 Units Available
Block 2 Lofts
115 E Markham St, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$775
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1154 sqft
Come explore Block 2 Lofts, an urban historic high-rise community in the heart of Little Rock’s River Market district. Our community’s sleek design and contemporary features were built with your comfort in mind.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Sherwood, AR

Sherwood apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Sherwood 1 BedroomsSherwood 2 BedroomsSherwood 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSherwood 3 BedroomsSherwood Accessible Apartments
Sherwood Apartments with BalconySherwood Apartments with GarageSherwood Apartments with GymSherwood Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSherwood Apartments with Parking
Sherwood Apartments with PoolSherwood Dog Friendly ApartmentsSherwood Furnished ApartmentsSherwood Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Little Rock, ARNorth Little Rock, ARPine Bluff, ARConway, ARMaumelle, AR
Beebe, ARCabot, ARJacksonville, ARHot Springs Village, ARWard, AR
Bryant, ARShannon Hills, ARGibson, ARBenton, AR

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Arkansas for Medical SciencesUniversity of Arkansas at Little Rock
University of Central Arkansas
Southeast Arkansas College