accessible apartments
10 Accessible Apartments for rent in Sherwood, AR
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
The Retreat at Sherwood
100 Manson Rd, Sherwood, AR
1 Bedroom
$687
958 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$875
1341 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 12:20am
16 Units Available
Chapel Ridge of Sherwood
10401 Brockington Rd, Sherwood, AR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$750
912 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$850
1085 sqft
Discover affordable luxury living at Chapel Ridge of Sherwood.
Results within 5 miles of Sherwood
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
47 Units Available
Foothills Apartments
2401 Lakeview Rd, North Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$676
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$777
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located near the Lakewood Village Shopping Center and close to the Little Rock Air Base. Apartments feature balconies, modern appliances and central air. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, dog park and laundry.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 01:08am
30 Units Available
Fairfax Crossing Apartments
5900 McCain Park Pl, North Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$675
912 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$795
1085 sqft
Welcome to Fairfax Crossing! Located in North Little Rock. The community offers one, two, three and four bedroom apartments homes with a patio or balcony, walk-in closets and washer/dryer connections.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Downtown Argenta
2 Units Available
Argenta Square Apartments
617 N Maple St, North Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$806
894 sqft
Experience Little Rock living at Argenta Square Apartments. This property is situated on N. Maple St. in Little Rock. Let the leasing team show you everything this community has to offer. Stop by the leasing office to see everything we have to offer.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 02:09am
1 Unit Available
1423 West Long 17th Street
1423 West Long 17th Street, North Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$900
1308 sqft
Very large 4 bedroom 2 bath house with great front porch and extra storage in the back yard. Central heat and air installed upon executed lease. New paint throughout.
Results within 10 miles of Sherwood
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Riverdale
11 Units Available
Vantage Point Apartment Homes
2300 Rebsamen Park Rd, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$735
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$739
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$910
1375 sqft
Enjoy the best in apartment living at Vantage Point Apartment Homes! Our community offers 1, 2, 3 bedroom apartments and 2 bedroom townhomes in beautiful Little Rock, AR. You’ll find both comfort and convenience at Vantage Point.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:23am
Riverdale
33 Units Available
Riverhouse
1200 Brookwood Dr, Little Rock, AR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,071
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,426
1166 sqft
Welcome to Riverhouse Apartments, the premier apartments in Little Rock, Arkansas. Located in the acclaimed Riverdale Neighborhood, our community features studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments with every amenity you could ask for.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Heights
20 Units Available
Forest Place
1400 N Pierce St, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$670
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1740 sqft
Midtown Shopping Center and Park Plaza Mall are both convenient to this pet-friendly community. Residents enjoy an onsite pool, gym, and clubhouse. Recently renovated units include fireplaces and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Lexington Park Apartment Homes
7601 Vestal Blvd, North Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$744
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$894
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,114
1274 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lexington Park Apartment Homes in North Little Rock. View photos, descriptions and more!
