Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:18 AM

35 Apartments for rent in Sherwood, AR with pool

Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
9 Units Available
The Retreat at Sherwood
100 Manson Rd, Sherwood, AR
1 Bedroom
$687
958 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$875
1341 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 06:27am
16 Units Available
Chapel Ridge of Sherwood
10401 Brockington Rd, Sherwood, AR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$750
912 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$850
1085 sqft
Discover affordable luxury living at Chapel Ridge of Sherwood.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
508 E Devon Avenue
508 East Devon Avenue, Sherwood, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1 sqft
*SHERWOOD*Beautiful Home In Park Hill Neighborhood!! This 4 Bedroom And 2 Bath Home Features A Covered Front Doorway, Flowing Floor Plan, And A Cute Kitchen With Plenty Of Cabinets. The Home Has Hardwood, Tile And Carpet Floors Throughout.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
26 Deerfield Drive
26 Deerfield Drive, Sherwood, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1700 sqft
Beautiful Indianhead home for lease -24 hour notice - Text Julann Carney 501-258-4779 - Drenched in natural light & tons of updates.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
101 Raywood Dr
101 Raywood Drive, Sherwood, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1700 sqft
101 Raywood Dr Available 08/03/20 House with a POOL! - This 2 story family home has lots of updates. Beginning in the kitchen with appliances and cabinets on to the living area with paint and so much more.
Results within 1 mile of Sherwood
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 06:10am
$
4 Units Available
Lakewood
Icon Lakewood
2400 McCain Blvd, North Little Rock, AR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$799
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$939
910 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom homes with oversized closets, granite countertops and in-unit laundry. Residents have access to a fitness center and clubhouse, among other amenities. Close to I-285.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2205 Osage
2205 Osage Drive, North Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1789 sqft
Call Keith Montgomery @ 501-231-9503 - Property sits on Osage drive in the Indian Hills Subdivision of North Little Rock. Nice and spacious 3 bedroom 3 bath home with 2 car garage and all built ins in the kitchen.
Results within 5 miles of Sherwood
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
59 Units Available
Foothills Apartments
2401 Lakeview Rd, North Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$793
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$838
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,163
1346 sqft
Conveniently located near the Lakewood Village Shopping Center and close to the Little Rock Air Base. Apartments feature balconies, modern appliances and central air. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, dog park and laundry.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 06:13am
28 Units Available
Fairfax Crossing Apartments
5900 McCain Park Pl, North Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$675
912 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$795
1085 sqft
Welcome to Fairfax Crossing! Located in North Little Rock. The community offers one, two, three and four bedroom apartments homes with a patio or balcony, walk-in closets and washer/dryer connections.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
4706 E Broadway
4706 East Broadway Street, North Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$750
1 sqft
*NORTH LITTLE ROCK!!* 1 Bedroom And 1 Bathroom Duplex Features Vinyl Flooring, Refrigerator Included.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
Park Hill
211 W I Street
211 West I Street, North Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$675
1 sqft
*NORTH LITTLE ROCK*CONVENIENTLY LOCATED NEAR ALL OF THE ATTRACTIONS DOWNTOWN LITTLE ROCK HAS TO OFFER!! This 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Duplex Features A Refrigerator, Gas Range, Laundry Hook Ups And Central Heat And Air! Only A 3 Minute Drive To The River

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
4704 E Broadway
4704 East Broadway Street, North Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$600
1 sqft
*NORTH LITTLE ROCK!!* 1 Bedroom And 1 Bathroom Duplex Features New Vinyl Flooring Installed In Kitchen, Wood Floors In All Other Areas, And New Electrical Panel Installed.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
4916 Atkins
4916 Atkins Street, North Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$800
1 sqft
*NORTH LITTLE ROCK* Cute Home Near Rose City This 3 Bedroom And 1 Bath Home Features A 2 Car Carport, Covered Front Porch, and Fenced In Backyard! DIRECTIONS: From I-30 E, Exit 141 B Towards Broadway, Right On E Broadway, Left On E Broadway, Right

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
315 Casa Court
315 Casa Ct, North Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1 sqft
*NORTH LITTLE ROCK*GORGEOUS HOME IN VALLEY SUBDIVISION! This 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Property Features All Electric Utilities, Dark Hardwood Floors, Formal Dining Area With Chandelier, Surveillance Cameras And Alarm System, And TV Mounts Also Included!

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
Park Hill
628 Skyline Drive
628 Skyline Drive, North Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$975
1 sqft
*NORTH LITTLE ROCK* Nice Home Located In Park Hill! This 3 Bed And 1 Bath Home Features A Family Room, A Separate Dining Room And A Fence! NO SMOKING!! DIRECTIONS: From I-40 E, Take Exit 153A, Turn Left Onto JFK Blvd, Right Onto E A Ave, Right Onto

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Little Rock
300 3rd, #706
300 E 3rd St, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$1,600
995 sqft
Come live Downtown! Fantastic large one bedroom in one of Little Rock's premier high rises. Hardwoods. Washer/Dryer in unit. Floor to ceiling windows to enjoy the beautiful east views.
Results within 10 miles of Sherwood
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 06:23am
44 Units Available
Riverdale
Riverhouse
1200 Brookwood Dr, Little Rock, AR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$984
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,363
1166 sqft
Welcome to Riverhouse Apartments, the premier apartments in Little Rock, Arkansas. Located in the acclaimed Riverdale Neighborhood, our community features studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments with every amenity you could ask for.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
13 Units Available
Heights
Forest Place
1400 N Pierce St, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$715
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Midtown Shopping Center and Park Plaza Mall are both convenient to this pet-friendly community. Residents enjoy an onsite pool, gym, and clubhouse. Recently renovated units include fireplaces and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 06:13am
1 Unit Available
The Villa at River Pointe Drive
8000 River Pointe Dr, Maumelle, AR
1 Bedroom
$979
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Villa at River Pointe Drive in Maumelle. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
$
5 Units Available
Riverdale
The Everly
2501 Riverfront Dr, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$899
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1027 sqft
Discover The Everly & settle into convenient, affordable apartment living in the heart of the Riverdale area. You are within walking distance to Rebsamen Park & Murray Park. Golf, bike & jogging trails are convenient.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Lexington Park Apartment Homes
7601 Vestal Blvd, North Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$794
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$949
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,114
1274 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lexington Park Apartment Homes in North Little Rock. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 06:09am
9 Units Available
Briarwood
Briarwood Apartments
801 S Rodney Parham Rd, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$549
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
1036 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Briarwood Apartments in Little Rock. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 06:18am
22 Units Available
Boyle Park
Parham Pointe
1500 Parham Pointe Dr, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$752
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$869
1072 sqft
WELCOME TO PARHAM POINTE APARTMENTS Our one and two bedroom apartment homes offer the comfort and convenience of suburban living. Parham Pointe is a gated community that features a swimming pool, gardens, and a clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
10 Units Available
Riverdale
Vantage Point Apartment Homes
2300 Rebsamen Park Rd, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$690
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$755
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$915
1375 sqft
Enjoy the best in apartment living at Vantage Point Apartment Homes! Our community offers 1, 2, 3 bedroom apartments and 2 bedroom townhomes in beautiful Little Rock, AR. You’ll find both comfort and convenience at Vantage Point.

