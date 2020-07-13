/
pet friendly apartments
90 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Sherwood, AR
9 Units Available
The Retreat at Sherwood
100 Manson Rd, Sherwood, AR
1 Bedroom
$687
958 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$875
1341 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
16 Units Available
Chapel Ridge of Sherwood
10401 Brockington Rd, Sherwood, AR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$750
912 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$850
1085 sqft
Discover affordable luxury living at Chapel Ridge of Sherwood.
1 Unit Available
8600 Northgate Dr
8600 Northgate Drive, Sherwood, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1372 sqft
8600 Northgate Sherwood - This 3 bedroom 2 bath home is in downtown Sherwood. This property is close to shopping, restaurants, and a great school district. Hardwood flooring through out the home and title in the bathrooms.
1 Unit Available
6600 Ridgemist Lane
6600 Ridgemist Lane, Sherwood, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1310 sqft
6600 Ridgemist Lane Available 07/15/20 *Pre-Leasing* THREE BEDROOM | TWO BATH RENTAL - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on July 15th! This cute three bedroom, two bath rental home is tucked back in a quiet neighborhood just minutes from dining,
1 Unit Available
26 Deerfield Drive
26 Deerfield Drive, Sherwood, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1700 sqft
Beautiful Indianhead home for lease -24 hour notice - Text Julann Carney 501-258-4779 - Drenched in natural light & tons of updates.
1 Unit Available
202 Amber Oaks
202 Amber Oaks Drive, Sherwood, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1516 sqft
Sherwood 3 bedroom home - This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in the Amber Oaks subdivision of Sherwood (off Kellogg Acres Rd). The eat-in kitchen has a stove, refrigerator and dishwasher. There is a separate laundry room and a screened in back porch.
1 Unit Available
101 Raywood Dr
101 Raywood Drive, Sherwood, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1700 sqft
101 Raywood Dr Available 08/03/20 House with a POOL! - This 2 story family home has lots of updates. Beginning in the kitchen with appliances and cabinets on to the living area with paint and so much more.
1 Unit Available
6400 Ridgemist Lane
6400 Ridgemist Lane, Sherwood, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,275
1561 sqft
6400 Ridgemist Lane Available 05/24/20 *Pre-Leasing* FOUR BEDROOM | TWO BATHROOM - *Pre-Leasing* Will be available on May 24th! Do not miss out on the opportunity to rent this beautiful home! This home has all the modern features and a functional
1 Unit Available
208 Kelso Road
208 Kelso Road, Sherwood, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1117 sqft
208 Kelso Road Available 08/01/20 3/2 Open Floor Plan, One Level in Sherwood - 3/2 Open Floor Plan, Granite Counter-tops, Kitchen w/Bar Seating, Dining Rm., Living Rm.
1 Unit Available
90 Creekwood Drive
90 Creekwood Drive, Sherwood, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1530 sqft
90 Creekwood Drive Available 08/01/20 3/2 Minutes to LRAFB - 3/2 Split Level, Foyer, Great Room w/Vaulted Ceiling & Fireplace, Formal Dining, Eat-in Kitchen, Laundry, HUGE Back Deck, 2-car Garage! Wood Laminate Downstairs, Carpet in Bedrooms, Pets
Results within 1 mile of Sherwood
$
4 Units Available
Lakewood
Icon Lakewood
2400 McCain Blvd, North Little Rock, AR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$799
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$939
910 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom homes with oversized closets, granite countertops and in-unit laundry. Residents have access to a fitness center and clubhouse, among other amenities. Close to I-285.
1 Unit Available
901 Silverwood Trail
901 Silverwood Trail, North Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2059 sqft
3/2 One-Level in Shady Valley - 3/2 One-Level in Shady Valley, Beautifully Landscaped, Shady Front Porch, Enter to Foyer w/Vaulted Ceiling & Marble Floors, Formal Dining, Amazing Living Rm.
1 Unit Available
36 waterfront Dr
36 Waterfront Drive, Gibson, AR
3 Bedrooms
$750
1065 sqft
- Thank you for your interest in our Property for rent. If you like to discuss, schedule a viewing, please call or text at 501-831-0105. Our office address is 1303 Mills Rd Jacksonville, AR 72076 Our Office number is 501-983-4580.
1 Unit Available
6901 Ponderosa Drive
6901 Ponderosa Drive, North Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
2094 sqft
Indian Hills Home - North Little Rock - Wonderful home in Indian Hills subdivision. Close to everything! 2 living areas; 1 w/wood burning fireplace, lots of built in storage & open to kitchen. 2nd living area makes a great playroom or office.
Results within 5 miles of Sherwood
18 Units Available
Downtown Argenta
THRIVE Argenta
111 East 4th Street, North Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$875
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1080 sqft
Our luxury community is located in the heart of the Argenta Arts District in North Little Rock. THRIVE is a living experience unlike any other.
59 Units Available
Foothills Apartments
2401 Lakeview Rd, North Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$793
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$838
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,163
1346 sqft
Conveniently located near the Lakewood Village Shopping Center and close to the Little Rock Air Base. Apartments feature balconies, modern appliances and central air. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, dog park and laundry.
28 Units Available
Fairfax Crossing Apartments
5900 McCain Park Pl, North Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$675
912 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$795
1085 sqft
Welcome to Fairfax Crossing! Located in North Little Rock. The community offers one, two, three and four bedroom apartments homes with a patio or balcony, walk-in closets and washer/dryer connections.
$
17 Units Available
Downtown Little Rock
Block 2 Lofts
115 E Markham St, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$775
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1161 sqft
Come explore Block 2 Lofts, an urban historic high-rise community in the heart of Little Rock’s River Market district. Our community’s sleek design and contemporary features were built with your comfort in mind.
3 Units Available
Downtown Argenta
Argenta Square Apartments
617 N Maple St, North Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$719
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$720
894 sqft
Experience Little Rock living at Argenta Square Apartments. This property is situated on N. Maple St. in Little Rock. Let the leasing team show you everything this community has to offer. Stop by the leasing office to see everything we have to offer.
1 Unit Available
1615 West 44th
1615 West 44th Street, North Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$995
1242 sqft
1615 West 44th - Large 3 Bedroom, 2 bath home siting on a large lot with a large fenced in back yard. This home sets on the top of a hill. We are currently doing a few updates to this home like in the bathrooms.
1 Unit Available
Park Hill
211 W I Street
211 West I Street, North Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$675
1 sqft
*NORTH LITTLE ROCK*CONVENIENTLY LOCATED NEAR ALL OF THE ATTRACTIONS DOWNTOWN LITTLE ROCK HAS TO OFFER!! This 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Duplex Features A Refrigerator, Gas Range, Laundry Hook Ups And Central Heat And Air! Only A 3 Minute Drive To The River
1 Unit Available
107 Arizona Ave
107 Arizona Avenue, North Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$795
1080 sqft
107 Arizona Ave Available 08/03/20 Arizona Avenue - North Little Rock - Nice 2 bedroom 1 bath rental with fenced back yard. Close to Camp Robinson Base, interstate and shopping. Home has fenced in back yard. (RLNE5899071)
1 Unit Available
4704 E Broadway
4704 East Broadway Street, North Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$600
1 sqft
*NORTH LITTLE ROCK!!* 1 Bedroom And 1 Bathroom Duplex Features New Vinyl Flooring Installed In Kitchen, Wood Floors In All Other Areas, And New Electrical Panel Installed.
1 Unit Available
17 Valerie Court
17 Valerie Court, North Little Rock, AR
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1271 sqft
17 Valerie Court Available 07/18/20 17 Valerie - (RLNE5831674)
