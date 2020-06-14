Apartment List
21 Apartments for rent in Sherwood, AR with gym

Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 06:59am
16 Units Available
Chapel Ridge of Sherwood
10401 Brockington Rd, Sherwood, AR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$750
912 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$850
1085 sqft
Discover affordable luxury living at Chapel Ridge of Sherwood.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
2025 Glenn Arbor Court
2025 Glenn Arbor Ct, Sherwood, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1 sqft
*SHERWOOD*BEAUTIFUL HOME IN GLENN HILLS! This Property Comes With A Fully Furnished Kitchen! There Is Also A Garage, Laundry Room And Deck!! DIRECTIONS: Get on I-630 E, Continue on I-630 E.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
7381 West Ridge Cr
7381 W Ridge Cir, Sherwood, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1 sqft
*SHERWOOD* Located In Gap Creek The Ridge Subdivision! Great 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath With Close To 2,300 Sq Ft. This Home Has A Fenced Yard, Deck, Fireplace, Walk-in Closets, Ceiling Fans, A Sprinkler System And Is Within Walking Distance To Playground.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
508 E Devon Avenue
508 East Devon Avenue, Sherwood, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1 sqft
*SHERWOOD*Beautiful Home In Park Hill Neighborhood!! This 4 Bedroom And 2 Bath Home Features A Covered Front Doorway, Flowing Floor Plan, And A Cute Kitchen With Plenty Of Cabinets. The Home Has Hardwood, Tile And Carpet Floors Throughout.
Results within 1 mile of Sherwood
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:21am
$
Lakewood
3 Units Available
Icon Lakewood
2400 McCain Blvd, North Little Rock, AR
Studio
$599
324 sqft
1 Bedroom
$799
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$939
910 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom homes with oversized closets, granite countertops and in-unit laundry. Residents have access to a fitness center and clubhouse, among other amenities. Close to I-285.
Results within 5 miles of Sherwood
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 07:05am
Downtown Argenta
18 Units Available
THRIVE Argenta
111 East 4th Street, North Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$875
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1080 sqft
Our luxury community is located in the heart of the Argenta Arts District in North Little Rock. THRIVE is a living experience unlike any other.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Downtown Little Rock
15 Units Available
Block 2 Lofts
115 E Markham St, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$775
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1154 sqft
Come explore Block 2 Lofts, an urban historic high-rise community in the heart of Little Rock’s River Market district. Our community’s sleek design and contemporary features were built with your comfort in mind.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
47 Units Available
Foothills Apartments
2401 Lakeview Rd, North Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$676
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$777
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located near the Lakewood Village Shopping Center and close to the Little Rock Air Base. Apartments feature balconies, modern appliances and central air. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, dog park and laundry.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 06:53am
30 Units Available
Fairfax Crossing Apartments
5900 McCain Park Pl, North Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$675
912 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$795
1085 sqft
Welcome to Fairfax Crossing! Located in North Little Rock. The community offers one, two, three and four bedroom apartments homes with a patio or balcony, walk-in closets and washer/dryer connections.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
4706 E Broadway
4706 East Broadway Street, North Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$750
1 sqft
*NORTH LITTLE ROCK!!* 1 Bedroom And 1 Bathroom Duplex Features Vinyl Flooring, Refrigerator Included.

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
4704 E Broadway
4704 East Broadway Street, North Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$600
1 sqft
*NORTH LITTLE ROCK!!* 1 Bedroom And 1 Bathroom Duplex Features New Vinyl Flooring Installed In Kitchen, Wood Floors In All Other Areas, And New Electrical Panel Installed.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Park Hill
1 Unit Available
211 W I Street
211 West I Street, North Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$700
1 sqft
*NORTH LITTLE ROCK*CONVENIENTLY LOCATED NEAR ALL OF THE ATTRACTIONS DOWNTOWN LITTLE ROCK HAS TO OFFER!! This 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Duplex Features A Refrigerator, Gas Range, Laundry Hook Ups And Central Heat And Air! Only A 3 Minute Drive To The River

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Downtown Little Rock
1 Unit Available
200 Rivermarket
200 River Market Ave, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2408 sqft
Enjoy the vibrant downtown living with windows and balconies overlooking the river and skyline. Front row seat to amphitheater and walking distance to rivermarket, tons of restaurants and hot spots. Private parking , lobby and gym.
Results within 10 miles of Sherwood
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 07:09am
Briarwood
10 Units Available
Briarwood Apartments
801 S Rodney Parham Rd, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$549
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
1036 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Briarwood Apartments in Little Rock. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
14 Units Available
Lexington Park Apartment Homes
7601 Vestal Blvd, North Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$744
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$894
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,114
1274 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lexington Park Apartment Homes in North Little Rock. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Riverdale
11 Units Available
Vantage Point Apartment Homes
2300 Rebsamen Park Rd, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$735
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$739
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$910
1375 sqft
Enjoy the best in apartment living at Vantage Point Apartment Homes! Our community offers 1, 2, 3 bedroom apartments and 2 bedroom townhomes in beautiful Little Rock, AR. You’ll find both comfort and convenience at Vantage Point.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 06:22am
$
Riverdale
9 Units Available
The Everly
2501 Riverfront Dr, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$899
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1027 sqft
Discover The Everly & settle into convenient, affordable apartment living in the heart of the Riverdale area. You are within walking distance to Rebsamen Park & Murray Park. Golf, bike & jogging trails are convenient.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:11am
Riverdale
33 Units Available
Riverhouse
1200 Brookwood Dr, Little Rock, AR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,071
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,426
1166 sqft
Welcome to Riverhouse Apartments, the premier apartments in Little Rock, Arkansas. Located in the acclaimed Riverdale Neighborhood, our community features studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments with every amenity you could ask for.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Heights
20 Units Available
Forest Place
1400 N Pierce St, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$670
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1740 sqft
Midtown Shopping Center and Park Plaza Mall are both convenient to this pet-friendly community. Residents enjoy an onsite pool, gym, and clubhouse. Recently renovated units include fireplaces and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated October 3 at 09:49pm
Midtown
Contact for Availability
The Villas on Cantrell
8101 Cantrell Rd, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$677
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$767
953 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1407 sqft
The Villas on Cantrell Apartments is a garden-style apartment community consisting of 140 apartment units located in the affluent central area of Little Rock, Arkansas.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Downtown Little Rock
1 Unit Available
700 E 9th
700 East 9th Street, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$850
691 sqft
Totally updated end unit! Incredible view's of the city! Granite countertops in the Kit.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Sherwood, AR

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Sherwood renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

