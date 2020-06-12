/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
29 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Sherwood, AR
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
9 Units Available
The Retreat at Sherwood
100 Manson Rd, Sherwood, AR
2 Bedrooms
$775
1163 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Last updated June 12 at 06:01am
16 Units Available
Chapel Ridge of Sherwood
10401 Brockington Rd, Sherwood, AR
2 Bedrooms
$750
912 sqft
Discover affordable luxury living at Chapel Ridge of Sherwood.
Last updated June 12 at 09:18am
1 Unit Available
119 Chiliwood Lane - A
119 Chiliwood Lane, Sherwood, AR
2 Bedrooms
$775
950 sqft
Spacious duplex unit, close to Hwy 107 and Kiehl. Two bedrooms / two bathrooms. Tile floors throughout. Fenced backyard. NO PETS. Application fee $35 per adult. $775.00 deposit. AVAILABLE FOR VIEWING: 6.2.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
15 Powhatan Drive
15 Powhattan Dr, Sherwood, AR
2 Bedrooms
$695
1002 sqft
Recently renovated 2Bd/1.5 Ba townhouse in Sherwood ! Nice space throughout and a great location ! Move in ready
Last updated May 27 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
104 Audubon Cove
104 Audubon Cove, Sherwood, AR
2 Bedrooms
$675
1056 sqft
*CREDIT/ BACKGROUND CHECKS REQUIRED*. Nice, townhouse style apartment in four-plex unit building. Large living/ dining area opens to spacious, fully furnished kitchen featuring lots of wood cabinetry and formica type counters.
Last updated June 12 at 06:30am
Downtown Argenta
18 Units Available
THRIVE Argenta
111 East 4th Street, North Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1080 sqft
Our luxury community is located in the heart of the Argenta Arts District in North Little Rock. THRIVE is a living experience unlike any other.
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
48 Units Available
Foothills Apartments
2401 Lakeview Rd, North Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$767
1085 sqft
Conveniently located near the Lakewood Village Shopping Center and close to the Little Rock Air Base. Apartments feature balconies, modern appliances and central air. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, dog park and laundry.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
30 Units Available
Fairfax Crossing Apartments
5900 McCain Park Pl, North Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$675
912 sqft
Welcome to Fairfax Crossing! Located in North Little Rock. The community offers one, two, three and four bedroom apartments homes with a patio or balcony, walk-in closets and washer/dryer connections.
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
5547 Springvale Rd
5547 Springvale Road, North Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$675
- This 2 bedroom unit is located just off JFK in North Little Rock. There are 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, Laundry room, assigned parking, Water is paid. Large living area and much more. call today for more information. no pets (RLNE2641392)
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Downtown Argenta
1 Unit Available
431 W 4th Street
431 West 4th Street, North Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1368 sqft
Perfectly located in the heart of the Argenta area, sandwiched between Dickey Stevens Park, the business district and downtown area! Freshly remodeled with new paint, carpets, modern kitchen, modern bathrooms and updated like new feel! You will
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
3017 Parkway Drive
3017 Parkway Drive, North Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$615
850 sqft
Great 2 Bedroom apartment for rent in Burns Park area. Conveniently located off of Military Drive. Recently renovated with granite counter tops and much more! Washer/Dryer included!
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Park Hill
1 Unit Available
311 W L Avenue
311 West L Street, North Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$950
1300 sqft
This two bedroom house is located in the Park Hill area of North Little Rock, not far from Ridgeroad Middle School. It has been completely remodeled with new paint, carpet and floors.
Last updated June 12 at 06:46am
Riverdale
10 Units Available
The Everly
2501 Riverfront Dr, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$999
1027 sqft
Discover The Everly & settle into convenient, affordable apartment living in the heart of the Riverdale area. You are within walking distance to Rebsamen Park & Murray Park. Golf, bike & jogging trails are convenient.
Last updated June 12 at 06:01am
Briarwood
8 Units Available
Briarwood Apartments
801 S Rodney Parham Rd, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$775
1036 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Briarwood Apartments in Little Rock. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 06:03am
Riverdale
33 Units Available
Riverhouse
1200 Brookwood Dr, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1166 sqft
Welcome to Riverhouse Apartments, the premier apartments in Little Rock, Arkansas. Located in the acclaimed Riverdale Neighborhood, our community features studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments with every amenity you could ask for.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
12 Units Available
Lexington Park Apartment Homes
7601 Vestal Blvd, North Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$944
1058 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lexington Park Apartment Homes in North Little Rock. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Riverdale
11 Units Available
Vantage Point Apartment Homes
2300 Rebsamen Park Rd, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$750
1175 sqft
Enjoy the best in apartment living at Vantage Point Apartment Homes! Our community offers 1, 2, 3 bedroom apartments and 2 bedroom townhomes in beautiful Little Rock, AR. You’ll find both comfort and convenience at Vantage Point.
Last updated June 12 at 06:29am
1 Unit Available
The Villa at River Pointe Drive
8000 River Pointe Dr, Maumelle, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,074
1061 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Villa at River Pointe Drive in Maumelle. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Heights
20 Units Available
Forest Place
1400 N Pierce St, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$895
1204 sqft
Midtown Shopping Center and Park Plaza Mall are both convenient to this pet-friendly community. Residents enjoy an onsite pool, gym, and clubhouse. Recently renovated units include fireplaces and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
Riverdale
Contact for Availability
Foxglen
8100 Cantrell Rd, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$789
950 sqft
The apartment community that features convenient, affordable living in the Foxcroft neighborhood, one of Little Rock's most prestigious areas. A swimming pool with adjacent recreation area provides summer relaxation.
Last updated September 25 at 06:23pm
Downtown Little Rock
Contact for Availability
Argenta Homes
1402 Cumberland Street, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$575
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Argenta Homes in Little Rock. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated September 25 at 07:58pm
Downtown Little Rock
Contact for Availability
Eastside Lofts II
1400 Cumberland St, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$695
1274 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Eastside Lofts II in Little Rock. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated October 3 at 09:49pm
Midtown
Contact for Availability
The Villas on Cantrell
8101 Cantrell Rd, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$767
953 sqft
The Villas on Cantrell Apartments is a garden-style apartment community consisting of 140 apartment units located in the affluent central area of Little Rock, Arkansas.
Last updated June 12 at 09:44am
Riverdale
1 Unit Available
2805 Foxcroft Road
2805 Foxcroft Road, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1364 sqft
This beautiful 2 bedroom and 2.5 bath Townhouse is located in Foxcroft Square! The main living area has tile flooring, and the bedrooms have carpet flooring. On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room.
