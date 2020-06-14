/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
38 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Sherwood, AR
9 Units Available
The Retreat at Sherwood
100 Manson Rd, Sherwood, AR
1 Bedroom
$687
958 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Results within 1 mile of Sherwood
$
Lakewood
3 Units Available
Icon Lakewood
2400 McCain Blvd, North Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$799
713 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom homes with oversized closets, granite countertops and in-unit laundry. Residents have access to a fitness center and clubhouse, among other amenities. Close to I-285.
Results within 5 miles of Sherwood
Downtown Argenta
18 Units Available
THRIVE Argenta
111 East 4th Street, North Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$875
719 sqft
Our luxury community is located in the heart of the Argenta Arts District in North Little Rock. THRIVE is a living experience unlike any other.
$
Downtown Little Rock
15 Units Available
Block 2 Lofts
115 E Markham St, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$775
776 sqft
Come explore Block 2 Lofts, an urban historic high-rise community in the heart of Little Rock’s River Market district. Our community’s sleek design and contemporary features were built with your comfort in mind.
47 Units Available
Foothills Apartments
2401 Lakeview Rd, North Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$676
767 sqft
Conveniently located near the Lakewood Village Shopping Center and close to the Little Rock Air Base. Apartments feature balconies, modern appliances and central air. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, dog park and laundry.
1 Unit Available
4704 E Broadway
4704 East Broadway Street, North Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$600
1 sqft
*NORTH LITTLE ROCK!!* 1 Bedroom And 1 Bathroom Duplex Features New Vinyl Flooring Installed In Kitchen, Wood Floors In All Other Areas, And New Electrical Panel Installed.
1 Unit Available
4706 E Broadway
4706 East Broadway Street, North Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$750
1 sqft
*NORTH LITTLE ROCK!!* 1 Bedroom And 1 Bathroom Duplex Features Vinyl Flooring, Refrigerator Included.
1 Unit Available
1300 Plummer Street
1300 Plummer Drive, Jacksonville, AR
1 Bedroom
$395
550 sqft
Economical apartment, water & lawn care included in rent. Tenant pays electric and gas. Central heat & air. Refrigerator and stove included. No pets allowed.
1 Unit Available
120 South Elm Street
120 South Elm Street, Jacksonville, AR
1 Bedroom
$350
500 sqft
Economical one bedroom apartment, located across the street from the Jacksonville Senior Center. Tile flooring through out. Water included in the rent. Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.
1 Unit Available
1308 West Main Street
1308 West Main Street North, Jacksonville, AR
1 Bedroom
$575
550 sqft
Located on main street in Jacksonville. Refrigerator, stove, & dishwasher included. Electric, water, gas, & trash included in rent. Central heat & air. Pets allowed. One pet under 25 lbs, with a non-refundable $250.00 pet fee.
Argenta
1 Unit Available
117 College Park Circle
117 College Park Circle, North Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$425
600 sqft
1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Duplex Home Available Now!! GRANITE COUNTERTOPS!! - Are you looking for a NICE and AFFORDABLE Duplex Home? Look no further! Available NOW is a 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Duplex Home.
1 Unit Available
1405 W. Long 17th St
1405 West Long 17th Street, North Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$395
600 sqft
1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Duplex in North Little Rock. Lawn Care included in Rent! - Come see this perfect 1BR 1BA duplex in North Little Rock today! Lawn care is provided free. This HOME is move in ready, bedrooms are spacious.
1 Unit Available
1407 W 12
1407 West 12th Street, North Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$475
700 sqft
Clean 1 bedroom, l bath furnished duplex apartment. Tenant pays own gas and electric utilities. Water is paid. Section 8 tenants accepted. NO PETS allowed. Property has space for a stacked washer & dryer and electric window cool/heat unit.
Results within 10 miles of Sherwood
Briarwood
10 Units Available
Briarwood Apartments
801 S Rodney Parham Rd, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$549
736 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Briarwood Apartments in Little Rock. View photos, descriptions and more!
$
Riverdale
9 Units Available
The Everly
2501 Riverfront Dr, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$899
618 sqft
Discover The Everly & settle into convenient, affordable apartment living in the heart of the Riverdale area. You are within walking distance to Rebsamen Park & Murray Park. Golf, bike & jogging trails are convenient.
Riverdale
32 Units Available
Riverhouse
1200 Brookwood Dr, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$1,071
760 sqft
Welcome to Riverhouse Apartments, the premier apartments in Little Rock, Arkansas. Located in the acclaimed Riverdale Neighborhood, our community features studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments with every amenity you could ask for.
$
Heights
20 Units Available
Forest Place
1400 N Pierce St, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$670
863 sqft
Midtown Shopping Center and Park Plaza Mall are both convenient to this pet-friendly community. Residents enjoy an onsite pool, gym, and clubhouse. Recently renovated units include fireplaces and walk-in closets.
$
Riverdale
11 Units Available
Vantage Point Apartment Homes
2300 Rebsamen Park Rd, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$735
820 sqft
Enjoy the best in apartment living at Vantage Point Apartment Homes! Our community offers 1, 2, 3 bedroom apartments and 2 bedroom townhomes in beautiful Little Rock, AR. You’ll find both comfort and convenience at Vantage Point.
14 Units Available
Lexington Park Apartment Homes
7601 Vestal Blvd, North Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$744
804 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lexington Park Apartment Homes in North Little Rock. View photos, descriptions and more!
Reservoir
Contact for Availability
Beacon Hill Apartments
1801 Reservoir Rd, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$615
585 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Riverdale
Contact for Availability
Foxglen
8100 Cantrell Rd, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$659
787 sqft
The apartment community that features convenient, affordable living in the Foxcroft neighborhood, one of Little Rock's most prestigious areas. A swimming pool with adjacent recreation area provides summer relaxation.
Reservoir
Contact for Availability
Brook Valley
1100 Brookside Drive, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$544
621 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Brook Valley in Little Rock. View photos, descriptions and more!
Downtown Little Rock
Contact for Availability
Argenta Homes
1402 Cumberland Street, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$525
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Argenta Homes in Little Rock. View photos, descriptions and more!
Midtown
Contact for Availability
The Villas on Cantrell
8101 Cantrell Rd, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$677
700 sqft
The Villas on Cantrell Apartments is a garden-style apartment community consisting of 140 apartment units located in the affluent central area of Little Rock, Arkansas.
