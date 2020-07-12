/
crestwood south
127 Apartments for rent in Crestwood South, Birmingham, AL
Tapestry Park
801 Montclair Rd, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,080
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,543
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,067
1306 sqft
Ideally situated between I-20 and I-459. Stylish apartment homes with a designer kitchen, carpet, hardwood floors and private laundry facilities. Community includes a clubhouse, a pool, trash valet, bocce court and a fitness center.
425 Art Hanes Blvd
425 A Hanes Boulevard, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
425 Art Hanes Blvd Available 08/18/20 Beautiful Home in Birmingham, AL - View With a 48 Hour Notice!!! - This is a must see home in Crestline.
920 47th Place South
920 47th Place South, Birmingham, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1322 sqft
Reduced!! HURRY! Move in by July 15 and get September rent for FREE! Adorable 4 bedroom 2 bath bungalow in the awesome Avondale area.
1309 Sumar Rd
1309 Sumar Road, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1578 sqft
1309 Sumar Rd Available 07/17/20 **NEW LISTING!!** 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Beauty in the Avondale Community of Birmingham! - Excellent rental home in the growing community of Crestwood.
Christine Court
3827 6th Ave S, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$975
725 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Christine Court in Birmingham. View photos, descriptions and more!
Parkview
3833 6th Ave S, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$900
725 sqft
Newly Renovated: DoMar Properties owns and manages 4 buildings located between 38th St S and 39th St S near Avondale Park with 1 and 2 bedrooms for rent.
The Union at Cooper Hill
1423 Montclair Rd, Birmingham, AL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$825
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
925 sqft
Units with open living and dining areas in an urban setting near I-20 and downtown Birmingham. Convenient and close to grocery stores, restaurants and shopping.
Bradford Gardens
3815 6th Avenue South, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$800
575 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bradford Gardens in Birmingham. View photos, descriptions and more!
The Windsor
3909 Clairmont Avenue, Birmingham, AL
Studio
$700
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$815
550 sqft
Welcome to The Windsor where classic architecture meets modern conveniences. Located in highly desired Forest Park area, The Windsor is within walking distance to St. Vincent's Hospital, Clairmont Shopping Center, dining, golf, and two miles to UAB.
329 Alpine Street
329 Alpine Street South, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1274 sqft
329 Alpine Street Available 08/03/20 3 Bed 2 Bath Home in Irondale - This 3 Bed, 2 bath home has Hardwood floors in the living and bedrooms. Ceramic tile floor in the kitchen. marble granite counter-tops. Stainless steel appliances.
245 52nd Street North
245 52nd Street North, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$899
1587 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.
149 Daly St.
149 Daly Street, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
149 Daly St. (Crestline Gardens) - Great house on a great street in Crestline Gardens. Fresh paint throughout, hardwood floors, new stove and microwave. Huge backyard and private deck. Eat in kitchen, 2 spacious bedrooms and 1 bath.
5936 1ST AVE
5936 1st Avenue South, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$875
Fully Remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bathroom house in the heart of Woodlawn. This house has refinished hardwoods, all new appliances, new counter tops, remodeled bathroom and the interior and exterior have just been painted.
4721 3rd Avenue South
4721 3rd Avenue South, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1304 sqft
The home comes with an appliance package that includes: Refrigerator Electric Stove Dishwasher This home features laminate flooring throughout the living areas and in the bedrooms, laminate flooring in the kitchen and tile in the bathroom.
3982 Valley Manor
3982 Valley Mnr, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1552 sqft
Brand new single family home in a private community at Grants Mill - You do not want to miss your opportunity to live in this luxury townhome in a convenient location off of Grants Mill Road.
1323 Shades Terrace
1323 Shades Trce, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1364 sqft
Brand new home for lease in a private community at Grants Mill Valley - This brand new home is available in the Grants Mill Valley community in Irondale! It features open concept living area and a kitchen-ideal for entertaining your family and
14 MEMORY LN
14 Memory Lane, Mountain Brook, AL
4 Bedrooms
$4,350
This home is conveniently located near Crestline Village, features over 3,000sf (per tax record), and is very well appointed.
706 64th Place South
706 64th Place South, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$895
754 sqft
706 64th Place South Available 08/01/20 2 Bedroom Cottage in North Crestwood Community.
3841 Glenwood Avenue
3841 Glenwood Avenue, Birmingham, AL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2495 sqft
3841 Glenwood Avenue Available 08/07/20 Gorgeous 2 Level Cottage Home in Historic Forest Park! - ***COMING AVAILABLE IN AUGUST 2020*** Welcome to this inviting Cottage home located just north of Highland Park Golf Course in the historic Forest Park
208 ELDER ST
208 Elder Street, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Modern open floor concept home has been updated and is move in ready. 3 ample sized bedrooms and 1 full bath. The kitchen has custom cabinets, granite counter-tops and includes appliances. The fenced backyard is private and has a new patio.
7160 66th St S
7160 66th Street South, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$750
1116 sqft
- (RLNE5925876)
Valora at Homewood
915 Valley Ridge Dr, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$795
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
1294 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1784 sqft
Valora at Homewood offers newly renovated spacious garden style and town-home floor plans. Renovations include modern color schemes, stainless steel appliances and designer plank flooring.
150 Summit
150 Summit Pl, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$989
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,157
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,396
1292 sqft
Live in one of the friendliest apartments in Birmingham, AL and surround yourself with beautiful landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities.
Grand Highlands at Vestavia Hills
3251 Overton Rd, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,072
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Grand Highlands at Vestavia Hills in Birmingham. View photos, descriptions and more!
