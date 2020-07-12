/
/
/
redmont park
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:43 PM
139 Apartments for rent in Redmont Park, Birmingham, AL
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 12:34pm
39 Units Available
Lane Parke Apartments
1000 Parke Lane Court, Mountain Brook, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,518
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,831
1461 sqft
Outstanding amenities including chef-inspired kitchens, granite countertops, custom California closets and designer lighting. On-site Pilates studio, valet service, resort-style saltwater pool and rooftop access. Stunning views.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2315 21st Ave South
2315 21st Avenue South, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Lovely home just steps away from the heart of English Village - Location! Location!!! English Village is literally only steps away.
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2016 23rd Street South
2016 23rd St S, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
2016 23rd Street South Available 08/01/20 Charming 2BR cottage located in the heart of English Village - This totally unique and charming cottage/carriage house is located a short walk away from trendy English Village.
Results within 1 mile of Redmont Park
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
39 Units Available
Park 35 on Clairmont
3500 Clairmont Ave S, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,374
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,429
1398 sqft
It's not the center of the universe, but it might just feel like it at Park 35 on Clairmont. No residential location in Birmingham surrounds you with the incredible variety of choices you'll find at Park 35.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
19 Units Available
The Brookwood Apartment Homes
3450 Manor Dr, Homewood, AL
1 Bedroom
$875
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1400 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments located in Homewood, Birmingham, AL. Features include open floor plans, stylish interiors and private balconies. Shops, restaurants and Medical Center nearby.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
7 Units Available
Moretti
101 Moretti Circle, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,380
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,297
1352 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Moretti in Birmingham. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 12:35pm
2 Units Available
Highland Cliff
3401 Cliff Road South, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$590
600 sqft
It’s the perfect synthesis of location, convenience, value, and most importantly, community, that defines an Arbour Valley Communities home – and provides our family of residents with a truly exceptional experience.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 12:38pm
3 Units Available
Highland Court
609 38th Street South, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$800
575 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Highland Court in Birmingham. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 12:13pm
6 Units Available
The Drake
1931 15th Avenue South, Birmingham, AL
Studio
$655
415 sqft
1 Bedroom
$739
500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Drake in Birmingham. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 12:08pm
4 Units Available
Christine Court
3827 6th Ave S, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$975
725 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Christine Court in Birmingham. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 12:42pm
3 Units Available
Parkview
3833 6th Ave S, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$900
725 sqft
Newly Renovated: DoMar Properties owns and manages 4 buildings located between 38th St S and 39th St S near Avondale Park with 1 and 2 bedrooms for rent.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
$
258 Units Available
Cortland Vesta
2173 Highland Avenue South, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,645
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,260
1048 sqft
With upscale features and city skyline views, our high-rise and mid-rise apartments take your living experience to new heights. Find your balance in our indoor and outdoor yoga space, or lounge with friends at our heated, saltwater rooftop pool.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 12:17pm
3 Units Available
Town View
2824 Rhodes Circle South, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$919
615 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Town View in Birmingham. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 12:11pm
2 Units Available
The Madrid
1927 15th Avenue South, Birmingham, AL
Studio
$655
415 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Madrid in Birmingham. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 12:19pm
7 Units Available
Places at Red Rocks
1534 17th Street South, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$695
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1079 sqft
Nestled against historic Red Mountain in Birmingham within walking distance to the UAB, the Places at Red Rocks offers several different floor plans, both renovated and partially renovated, allowing room for multiple price points.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated April 23 at 12:21am
20 Units Available
Tapestry Park
801 Montclair Rd, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,080
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,543
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,067
1306 sqft
Ideally situated between I-20 and I-459. Stylish apartment homes with a designer kitchen, carpet, hardwood floors and private laundry facilities. Community includes a clubhouse, a pool, trash valet, bocce court and a fitness center.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 12:08pm
2 Units Available
Bradford Gardens
3815 6th Avenue South, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$800
575 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bradford Gardens in Birmingham. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
7 Units Available
The Windsor
3909 Clairmont Avenue, Birmingham, AL
Studio
$700
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$815
550 sqft
Welcome to The Windsor where classic architecture meets modern conveniences. Located in highly desired Forest Park area, The Windsor is within walking distance to St. Vincent's Hospital, Clairmont Shopping Center, dining, golf, and two miles to UAB.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
2 Units Available
The Highlands
2310 Highland Avenue #A9, Birmingham, AL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$895
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,133
1050 sqft
The Highlands Apartment Communities are known for taking historic charm and adding luxury and modern convenience into apartment homes. We manage 9 separate locations that span across Highland Park, Southside and the Lakeview Historic district.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 04:40pm
1 Unit Available
920 47th Place South
920 47th Place South, Birmingham, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1322 sqft
Reduced!! HURRY! Move in by July 15 and get September rent for FREE! Adorable 4 bedroom 2 bath bungalow in the awesome Avondale area.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 04:40pm
1 Unit Available
Sycamore Manor
1248 22nd Street South, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$904
600 sqft
We have a great 1 bedroom, 1 bath available for immediate move in at Sycamore Manor that is an incredible location! 728 sq ft with all the historic charm of the area.
1 of 50
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
3124 OVERHILL RD
3124 Overhill Road, Mountain Brook, AL
4 Bedrooms
$7,000
This beautiful estate home is situated on a highly desirable street on a large gorgeous lot in Old Mountain Brook and zoned in the award winning Mountain Brook Elementary School system.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
1 Unit Available
1159 14th Avenue S
1159 14th Ave S, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$750
630 sqft
Nice 1 Bd/Ba Condo located in Five Points South. What a GREAT location! Just a walk or a bike ride to UAB & downtown. Kitchen has refrigerator & stackable washer/dryer unit included. Enjoy the day in the community pool located onsite.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
14 MEMORY LN
14 Memory Lane, Mountain Brook, AL
4 Bedrooms
$4,350
This home is conveniently located near Crestline Village, features over 3,000sf (per tax record), and is very well appointed.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Birmingham, ALHoover, ALTuscaloosa, ALVestavia Hills, ALHomewood, ALAlabaster, ALPelham, ALMountain Brook, ALCullman, ALGardendale, ALPell City, ALMoody, AL
Clanton, ALMargaret, ALMontevallo, ALTarrant, ALBessemer, ALChelsea, ALIrondale, ALBrook Highland, ALFultondale, ALForestdale, ALAdamsville, ALMidfield, AL