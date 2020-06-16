All apartments in Birmingham
8341 Vassar Avenue

Location

8341 Vassar Avenue, Birmingham, AL 35206
South Eastlake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$925

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1074 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Reduced!! ***Available Now***ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS

Cute 3 bedroom, 2 bath bungalow home with a covered porch. This home features 1,074 sq. ft of living space including a beautiful kitchen with appliances and breakfast nook, a separate livingroom,a large unfinished basement with full bath plus 3 spacious rooms. This Home is located on a large corner lot and conveniently located close to downtown, Ruffner Mountain, a public golf course and new businesses such as East 59 Vintage and Cafe and Art Town, an artist studio! Hurry this home will not last.

Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8341 Vassar Avenue have any available units?
8341 Vassar Avenue has a unit available for $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Birmingham, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Birmingham Rent Report.
Is 8341 Vassar Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8341 Vassar Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8341 Vassar Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8341 Vassar Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Birmingham.
Does 8341 Vassar Avenue offer parking?
No, 8341 Vassar Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8341 Vassar Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8341 Vassar Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8341 Vassar Avenue have a pool?
No, 8341 Vassar Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8341 Vassar Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8341 Vassar Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8341 Vassar Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8341 Vassar Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8341 Vassar Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 8341 Vassar Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
