8341 Vassar Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities

Reduced!! ***Available Now***ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS



Cute 3 bedroom, 2 bath bungalow home with a covered porch. This home features 1,074 sq. ft of living space including a beautiful kitchen with appliances and breakfast nook, a separate livingroom,a large unfinished basement with full bath plus 3 spacious rooms. This Home is located on a large corner lot and conveniently located close to downtown, Ruffner Mountain, a public golf course and new businesses such as East 59 Vintage and Cafe and Art Town, an artist studio! Hurry this home will not last.



Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.