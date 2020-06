Amenities

Completely renovated home for rent!!!



Wow is the first thing that will come to mind when you enter this amazing home! If you are looking for an open floorpan, this is the one! Fresh paint and newly refinished hardwood floors are just a few of the amenities you will find in this home. This spacious home won't remain on the rental market long.. Schedule your appointment today to view this amazing home!