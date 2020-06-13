/
brookwood
37 Apartments for rent in Brookwood, AL📍
11605 Crimson Ridge Road
11605 Crimson Ridge Road, Brookwood, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1600 sqft
New home for Rent in Brookwood, AL...*PICK YOUR PROMO!!! - Located in the Lake Ridge at Capstone subdivision! Spacious one level home has an open floor plan with beautiful hard surface flooring.
11347 Lexie Lane
11347 Lexie Ln, Brookwood, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,010
11347 Lexie Lane Available 07/25/20 Home in Brookwood, AL....Available to View 48 Hours Notice!! - Cute 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home for rent in the Stone Ridge Subdivision located in Brookwood, AL! This home has a 2 car garage.
11554 Crimson Ridge Road
11554 Crimson Ridge Rd, Brookwood, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1613 sqft
New construction home for rent in Brookwood, AL...Coming Soon...*PICK YOUR PROMO!!! - Located in the Lake Ridge at Capstone subdivision! Spacious one level home has an open floor plan with beautiful hard surface flooring.
15634 Peace Valley Road
15634 Peace Valley Road, Brookwood, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1603 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
11179 Stone Ridge Court
11179 Stone Ridge Ct, Brookwood, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1157 sqft
Receive one month free if leased and moved in by February 14th! Come take a look today! Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! Apply Today! Conrex Property Management offers a Self Guided Tour of our homes! If you'd like to apply for this home or get
Results within 5 miles of Brookwood
17692 Wallace Chapel Lane
17692 Wallace Chapel Ln, Vance, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,030
17692 Wallace Chapel Lane Available 06/19/20 Home in Vance, AL...
18440 Thoroughbred Drive
18440 Thoroughbred Dr, Vance, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,010
18440 Thoroughbred Drive Available 06/23/20 Home in Vance....Available to View Now!!! - 3 Bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car garage Garden home for rent in Vance! Open floor plan kitchen, eat in kitchen opens up to living room.
14347 Ashborough Drive
14347 Ashborough Drive, Tuscaloosa County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1629 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature.
10777 Plantation Drive
10777 Plantation Dr, Vance, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1605 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
18494 Thoroughbred Drive
18494 Thoroughbred Dr, Vance, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,010
18494 Thoroughbred Drive Available 05/01/20 Home For Rent in Vance - Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!!! Deposit Pending!!! - 3 Bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car garage Garden home for rent in Vance! Open floor plan kitchen, eat in kitchen opens up to
Results within 10 miles of Brookwood
Verified
Mountain View
5050 Cypress Creek Ave E, Tuscaloosa, AL
Studio
$649
497 sqft
1 Bedroom
$719
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$849
1014 sqft
Mountain View is graciously waiting to welcome you home! Our secluded hill top location is convenient to the University of Alabama and Shelton State campuses.
Verified
The Reserve at North River
1761 Commons North Loop, Tuscaloosa, AL
1 Bedroom
$989
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Reserve at North River is a modern, comfortable apartment community offering luxurious floor plans and plenty of amenities. Units feature hardwood floors, granite counters, in-unit laundry and more.
10 Beverly Heights
10 Beverly Heights, Tuscaloosa, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1895 sqft
Spacious 3BR 2 Bath with hardwood floors - Available NOW! Ready to move into! Well-maintained, large den, custom bookshelves, privacy fence with large backyard. Large covered patio for grilling and gatherings.
3218 Veterans Memorial Pkwy 2x2
3218 Veterans Memorial Parkway, Tuscaloosa, AL
2 Bedrooms
$950
1050 sqft
3218 Veterans Memorial Pkwy 2x2 Available 08/05/20 2 Bed/2 Bath Condo - Traditions - Fall 2020 - MOVE IN!! Rent amount is for entire unit! - Looking for a space to relax after you are finished with the hustle and bustle of Tuscaloosa? Look no
3613 Mayfair Drive
3613 Mayfair Drive, Tuscaloosa, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1416 sqft
3613 Mayfair Drive Available 07/08/20 Available July 8th!! 3 Bed 2 Bath House with Carport! - Available July 8th! This great 3 Bed 2 Bath House has just had updates completed. Tenant is responsible for lawn care and all utilities.
3942 Dearing Downs Drive
3942 Dearing Downs Drive, Tuscaloosa, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2078 sqft
3942 Dearing Downs Drive Available 07/08/20 Available July 8th! 4 Bed 2 Bath With 2 Car Garage and Fenced Backyard!!! - Available July 8th! 4 Bed 2 Bath With 2 Car Garage and Fenced Backyard!!! This great updated house has an open floor plan.
413 26th Avenue E
413 26th Avenue East, Tuscaloosa, AL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1120 sqft
413 26th Avenue E Available 08/01/20 Available Now!!! 3 Bed 2 Bath House Near UA!!! - Available Now!!! 3 Bed 2 Bath House Near UA!!! This house is located behind Alberta Elementary School and the Gateway Technology Center.
303 Helen Keller Blvd 3x2
303 Helen Keller Boulevard, Tuscaloosa, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$530
1100 sqft
303 Helen Keller Blvd 3x2 Available 08/02/20 3 Bed/ 2 Bath Condo - Capstone Quarters - Fall 2020 - PRICE PER BEDROOM! - INDIVIDUAL LEASES! Capstone Quarters Condominiums is a quiet complex located just minutes from the UA campus.
1200 16th Avenue E
1200 16th Avenue East, Tuscaloosa, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1350 sqft
1200 16th Avenue E Available 08/10/20 Great house close to campus! - PRE-LEASING FOR FALL! This is in a great location, close to campus! You will love this 3 bedroom 2 bath that has nice hardwood floors. All electric.
1602 23rd Avenue East
1602 23rd Avenue East, Tuscaloosa, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1578 sqft
1602 23rd Ave- 3 bed 2 bath located off of 15th Street - This home is located just past Target off of 15th Street. It is a 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath House with partially finished basement.The Kitchen has been remodeled within 5 years.
2301 Veterans Memorial Parkway #524
2301 Veterans Memorial Parkway, Tuscaloosa, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1120 sqft
2301 Veterans Memorial Parkway #524 Available 07/25/20 524 The Summit- 2 Bed 2 Bath Apartment off of 15th Street - This beautiful 2 bed 2 bath apartment is located just past Super Target and Home Depot off 15th Street.
1718 17th Avenue
1718 17th Ave E, Tuscaloosa, AL
2 Bedrooms
$700
1718 17th Avenue Available 08/01/20 2 Bed 1 Bath - Located behind Home Depot off Veterans Memorial. NO pets. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5857896)
17 Beverly Heights
17 Beverly Heights, Tuscaloosa, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Newly Remodeled 3/2 with open floor plan - New kitchen, bathroom and floors! Open floor plan! Youll want to see this house! (RLNE5834827)
3612 17th Ave NE
3612 17th Avenue Northeast, Tuscaloosa, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2852 sqft
Large 3 bedroom home - Make sure you check out this nice home on a corner lot! Imagine furnishing this home with your personal touch and enjoying a beautiful sunset on the beautiful wooden deck overlooking this nice wooded lot! This home has new
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Brookwood rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,320.
Some of the colleges located in the Brookwood area include University of Alabama at Birmingham, Birmingham Southern College, Lawson State Community College-Birmingham Campus, Shelton State Community College, and Samford University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Brookwood from include Birmingham, Hoover, Tuscaloosa, Vestavia Hills, and Homewood.
