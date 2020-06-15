All apartments in Birmingham
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:15 AM

3982 Valley Manor

3982 Valley Mnr · (205) 542-7723
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3982 Valley Mnr, Birmingham, AL 35210
Crestline

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3982 Valley Manor · Avail. now

$1,675

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1552 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Brand new single family home in a private community at Grants Mill - You do not want to miss your opportunity to live in this luxury townhome in a convenient location off of Grants Mill Road. This open floor plan features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, luxury vinyl flooring that flows from the foyer throughout the living, dining and kitchen areas. Fabulous kitchen including a gas stove, microwave & dishwasher. Popular subway tiles and granite counter tops sets this home apart from any other rental homes in the Irondale area. The Chestnut floor plan also features covered front porch for you to sit and relax with your favorite book or sip a drink at the end of your day. This brand new home is located in a convenient location off Grants Mill Road, just minutes from Birmingham downtown, airport and Interstates 20 and 459. The home is part of Grants Mill Valley subdivision and is Developer owned. With Fairin Realty you are going to be amazed by the red carpet customer we provide, so you can enjoy relaxed lifestyle in the brand new home with the BEST rental and homebuilding company in town!

(RLNE4604832)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3982 Valley Manor have any available units?
3982 Valley Manor has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Birmingham, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Birmingham Rent Report.
What amenities does 3982 Valley Manor have?
Some of 3982 Valley Manor's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3982 Valley Manor currently offering any rent specials?
3982 Valley Manor isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3982 Valley Manor pet-friendly?
Yes, 3982 Valley Manor is pet friendly.
Does 3982 Valley Manor offer parking?
No, 3982 Valley Manor does not offer parking.
Does 3982 Valley Manor have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3982 Valley Manor does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3982 Valley Manor have a pool?
No, 3982 Valley Manor does not have a pool.
Does 3982 Valley Manor have accessible units?
No, 3982 Valley Manor does not have accessible units.
Does 3982 Valley Manor have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3982 Valley Manor has units with dishwashers.
