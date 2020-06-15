3982 Valley Manor

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Brand new single family home in a private community at Grants Mill - You do not want to miss your opportunity to live in this luxury townhome in a convenient location off of Grants Mill Road. This open floor plan features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, luxury vinyl flooring that flows from the foyer throughout the living, dining and kitchen areas. Fabulous kitchen including a gas stove, microwave & dishwasher. Popular subway tiles and granite counter tops sets this home apart from any other rental homes in the Irondale area. The Chestnut floor plan also features covered front porch for you to sit and relax with your favorite book or sip a drink at the end of your day. This brand new home is located in a convenient location off Grants Mill Road, just minutes from Birmingham downtown, airport and Interstates 20 and 459. The home is part of Grants Mill Valley subdivision and is Developer owned. With Fairin Realty you are going to be amazed by the red carpet customer we provide, so you can enjoy relaxed lifestyle in the brand new home with the BEST rental and homebuilding company in town!



