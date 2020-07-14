All apartments in Birmingham
Somerset at Trussville
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:00 AM

Somerset at Trussville

3539 Mary Taylor Rd · (205) 528-3602
Rent Special
Short Term Fee
Location

3539 Mary Taylor Rd, Birmingham, AL 35235
Liberty Highlands

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1504 · Avail. Aug 21

$907

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 789 sqft

Unit 308 · Avail. Aug 21

$907

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 789 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 200 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,125

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 978 sqft

Unit 202 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,137

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1014 sqft

Unit 404 · Avail. Sep 24

$1,156

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1112 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1002 · Avail. Sep 13

$1,497

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1404 sqft

Unit 602 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,582

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1404 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Somerset at Trussville.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
extra storage
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
cats allowed
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
business center
e-payments
The layouts at Somerset at Trussville Apartments, community design and amenities are top of the line. You'll be able to pick the floor plan that fits your taste by choosing from our several studio, 1 bedroom, 2 bedroom and 3 bedroom layouts. Our community offers amenities that will make you feel right at home. Walk your dog in the leash-free dog park, wash your car, take a dip in the pool or hang out in the clubhouse while surfing the web using the free WiFi and having a cup of free coffee from the coffee bar. Our management team will always greet you with a smile if you stop in to pick up a package or have a question about your lease. There will be plenty of opportunities to socialize and meet your neighbors at the regular resident events. Our outstanding maintenance team will help you with any things that may come up, large or small, in your home. Emergencies are handled 24 hours a day. We've thought of many touches that offer you convenience and help you feel comfortable in your new home. Every apartment has a washer and dryer and a ground-level, private entry. Looking for an apartment with a garage? Many homes have attached garages and detached garages are also available. Elegant design touches may include wood laminate flooring in the living areas, black appliances and crown molding. The open kitchen designs are great for entertaining, and you'll have plenty of space to store everything.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
restrictions: We offer a leash-free pet park, pet-spa and keep treats in the office! We allow pets of all sizes, but we do have a restricted breed list. Call the office for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Somerset at Trussville have any available units?
Somerset at Trussville has 12 units available starting at $907 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Birmingham, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Birmingham Rent Report.
What amenities does Somerset at Trussville have?
Some of Somerset at Trussville's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Somerset at Trussville currently offering any rent specials?
Somerset at Trussville is offering the following rent specials: Short Term Fee
Is Somerset at Trussville pet-friendly?
Yes, Somerset at Trussville is pet friendly.
Does Somerset at Trussville offer parking?
Yes, Somerset at Trussville offers parking.
Does Somerset at Trussville have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Somerset at Trussville offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Somerset at Trussville have a pool?
Yes, Somerset at Trussville has a pool.
Does Somerset at Trussville have accessible units?
No, Somerset at Trussville does not have accessible units.
Does Somerset at Trussville have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Somerset at Trussville has units with dishwashers.
