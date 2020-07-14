Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator extra storage Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar dog park 24hr gym parking pool garage internet access cats allowed on-site laundry 24hr maintenance business center e-payments

The layouts at Somerset at Trussville Apartments, community design and amenities are top of the line. You'll be able to pick the floor plan that fits your taste by choosing from our several studio, 1 bedroom, 2 bedroom and 3 bedroom layouts. Our community offers amenities that will make you feel right at home. Walk your dog in the leash-free dog park, wash your car, take a dip in the pool or hang out in the clubhouse while surfing the web using the free WiFi and having a cup of free coffee from the coffee bar. Our management team will always greet you with a smile if you stop in to pick up a package or have a question about your lease. There will be plenty of opportunities to socialize and meet your neighbors at the regular resident events. Our outstanding maintenance team will help you with any things that may come up, large or small, in your home. Emergencies are handled 24 hours a day. We've thought of many touches that offer you convenience and help you feel comfortable in your new home. Every apartment has a washer and dryer and a ground-level, private entry. Looking for an apartment with a garage? Many homes have attached garages and detached garages are also available. Elegant design touches may include wood laminate flooring in the living areas, black appliances and crown molding. The open kitchen designs are great for entertaining, and you'll have plenty of space to store everything.