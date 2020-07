Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse concierge courtyard dog park fire pit 24hr gym parking pool bike storage garage hot tub internet access accessible elevator 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center cc payments e-payments guest parking guest suite key fob access lobby media room online portal package receiving pool table smoke-free community trash valet

It's not the center of the universe, but it might just feel like it at Park 35 on Clairmont. No residential location in Birmingham surrounds you with the incredible variety of choices you'll find at Park 35. Whether you golf or not, you will love the lush green escape of Highland Park Golf Course. On the other side, there are restaurants, retail, grocers and more, literally at your door step. The city's hottest nightspots are close by in the Lakeview District. We're just a short drive away from Five Points South, UAB and some of the city's largest employers. Come home to your new lifestyle at Park35.