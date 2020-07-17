All apartments in Birmingham
3841 Glenwood Avenue

3841 Glenwood Avenue · (205) 251-1267 ext. 143
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3841 Glenwood Avenue, Birmingham, AL 35222
Forest Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3841 Glenwood Avenue · Avail. Aug 7

$2,400

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2495 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
3841 Glenwood Avenue Available 08/07/20 Gorgeous 2 Level Cottage Home in Historic Forest Park! - ***COMING AVAILABLE IN AUGUST 2020***
Welcome to this inviting Cottage home located just north of Highland Park Golf Course in the historic Forest Park community. As soon as you walk in, you notice the gleaming hardwood floors shine from all the natural light with plenty of windows in every room. Living room is spacious and features wood burning fireplace flanked by two built-in bookshelves and cabinets. Just off the front of the living room is the wonderful sun lit day-room filled for relaxing or entertaining guests. Also just off the living room is a formal dining room with direct access to the kitchen and sliding glass door exit to the rear stone patio and back yard area. As you enter into the kitchen, you'll find all the modern amenities; granite counter top island with sink, gas range, side-by-side refrigerator, built in shelving and cabinetry, and under the counter washer/dryer connections. There's also access from the kitchen to the rear patio area. Two large main-level bedrooms share a full bath with gleaming white ceramic tile. As you make your way upstairs, you'll find two more bedrooms, a large walk-in storage closet, and several linen closets. The larger 2nd level bedroom even has a full private bath for visiting guests. For those cool spring and fall days, the rear patio is great place to relax in the outdoors. Includes private drive and parking on the other side of full privacy fence. Pet Fee required - small dog breeds only. Priced just right, so don't hesitate before it's gone. To schedule a viewing contact our office.

Visit http://www.wattsrealty.com/tenants to view our qualification requirements for residency.

Subject to prior sale or lease, change in price, or withdrawal from market without notice. Rental availability may change hourly, and there is no guarantee that rental availability listed will be the same when you contact our office. The information contained herein form sources deemed reliable but no warranty or representation is made to the accuracy thereof. Watts Realty Co., Inc. Copyright 2020. All rights.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5888981)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3841 Glenwood Avenue have any available units?
3841 Glenwood Avenue has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Birmingham, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Birmingham Rent Report.
What amenities does 3841 Glenwood Avenue have?
Some of 3841 Glenwood Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3841 Glenwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3841 Glenwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3841 Glenwood Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3841 Glenwood Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Birmingham.
Does 3841 Glenwood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3841 Glenwood Avenue offers parking.
Does 3841 Glenwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3841 Glenwood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3841 Glenwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 3841 Glenwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3841 Glenwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3841 Glenwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3841 Glenwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3841 Glenwood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
