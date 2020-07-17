Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

3841 Glenwood Avenue Available 08/07/20 Gorgeous 2 Level Cottage Home in Historic Forest Park! - ***COMING AVAILABLE IN AUGUST 2020***

Welcome to this inviting Cottage home located just north of Highland Park Golf Course in the historic Forest Park community. As soon as you walk in, you notice the gleaming hardwood floors shine from all the natural light with plenty of windows in every room. Living room is spacious and features wood burning fireplace flanked by two built-in bookshelves and cabinets. Just off the front of the living room is the wonderful sun lit day-room filled for relaxing or entertaining guests. Also just off the living room is a formal dining room with direct access to the kitchen and sliding glass door exit to the rear stone patio and back yard area. As you enter into the kitchen, you'll find all the modern amenities; granite counter top island with sink, gas range, side-by-side refrigerator, built in shelving and cabinetry, and under the counter washer/dryer connections. There's also access from the kitchen to the rear patio area. Two large main-level bedrooms share a full bath with gleaming white ceramic tile. As you make your way upstairs, you'll find two more bedrooms, a large walk-in storage closet, and several linen closets. The larger 2nd level bedroom even has a full private bath for visiting guests. For those cool spring and fall days, the rear patio is great place to relax in the outdoors. Includes private drive and parking on the other side of full privacy fence. Pet Fee required - small dog breeds only. Priced just right, so don't hesitate before it's gone. To schedule a viewing contact our office.



Visit http://www.wattsrealty.com/tenants to view our qualification requirements for residency.



Subject to prior sale or lease, change in price, or withdrawal from market without notice. Rental availability may change hourly, and there is no guarantee that rental availability listed will be the same when you contact our office. The information contained herein form sources deemed reliable but no warranty or representation is made to the accuracy thereof. Watts Realty Co., Inc. Copyright 2020. All rights.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5888981)