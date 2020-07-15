All apartments in Birmingham
Find more places like 1924 5th Street South.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Birmingham, AL
/
1924 5th Street South
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:50 PM

1924 5th Street South

1924 5th Street South · (205) 739-9170
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Birmingham
See all
Glen Iris
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1924 5th Street South, Birmingham, AL 35205
Glen Iris

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1924 5th Street South · Avail. now

$1,695

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1788 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
fireplace
courtyard
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
Southside - Five Points - UAB - GREAT Home!! - Location! Location! Location! If you are looking for a great home with a convenient location this is it. Just a couple of minutes to UAB, I-65, Samford, or downtown. This lovely home features a large bright living room with hardwoods and an elegant fireplace with marble surround. The updated kitchen has tons of cabinet and counter space, gas cooktop, double oven + an island. There is a wonderful keeping room/den off the kitchen. You also have two newly remodeled slate bathrooms. Versatile floor plan has many possibilities. One of the bedrooms features exposed brick walls + a wall of built-ins for great closet space and storage. There is even more storage in the basement. The courtyard style backyard is fenced and private. A great place to entertain. This home is much larger than it appears from the street. Year round lawn service included. Come inside and take a look!!

Qualifications are a 620+ credit score, gross monthly income of 3 times the monthly rent, no bankruptcy or evictions in the last 3 years, good rental history from a management company, not an individual. If you have good income and a strong rental history it is possible that we might be able to approve you with a lower than 620 credit score. It will be on a case by case review.

(RLNE1873269)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1924 5th Street South have any available units?
1924 5th Street South has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Birmingham, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Birmingham Rent Report.
What amenities does 1924 5th Street South have?
Some of 1924 5th Street South's amenities include recently renovated, fireplace, and courtyard. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1924 5th Street South currently offering any rent specials?
1924 5th Street South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1924 5th Street South pet-friendly?
No, 1924 5th Street South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Birmingham.
Does 1924 5th Street South offer parking?
No, 1924 5th Street South does not offer parking.
Does 1924 5th Street South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1924 5th Street South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1924 5th Street South have a pool?
No, 1924 5th Street South does not have a pool.
Does 1924 5th Street South have accessible units?
No, 1924 5th Street South does not have accessible units.
Does 1924 5th Street South have units with dishwashers?
No, 1924 5th Street South does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1924 5th Street South?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Drake
1931 15th Avenue South
Birmingham, AL 35205
The Outlook at Greystone
7278 Cahaba Valley Rd
Birmingham, AL 35242
Carson Landing
741 15th Ct NW
Birmingham, AL 35215
The Highlands
2310 Highland Avenue South
Birmingham, AL 35205
Hawthorne at Lake Heather
1 Lake Heather Reserve
Birmingham, AL 35242
Kenley
10 Kenley Way
Birmingham, AL 35242
Avenues of Lakeshore
901 Wildwood Xing
Birmingham, AL 35211
Caldwell Parc
2312 Highland Avenue South
Birmingham, AL 35205

Similar Pages

Birmingham 1 BedroomsBirmingham 2 Bedrooms
Birmingham Apartments with PoolsBirmingham Dog Friendly Apartments
Birmingham Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Hoover, ALTuscaloosa, ALVestavia Hills, ALHomewood, AL
Alabaster, ALAnniston, ALPelham, ALMountain Brook, AL
Center Point, ALCullman, ALGardendale, ALPell City, AL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Five Points SouthGlen IrisForest Park
Sand RidgeHighland ParkSouth Eastlake
Crestwood SouthCrestline

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alabama at BirminghamBirmingham Southern College
Jefferson State Community CollegeLawson State Community College-Birmingham Campus
The University of Alabama
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity