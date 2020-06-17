1654 6th Street Northwest

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry

SPECIAL! Receive $500 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before March 31!

Hard wood floors welcome you into a spacious living room. The kitchen has a large dining area and stainless steel appliances, including a microwave! There is a covered back porch overlooking a fenced-in back yard, on a corner lot. This split level home has a downstairs bedroom, full bathroom, and laundry room. Upstairs are two more bedrooms and a full bathroom. One bedroom has direct access to the hallway bathroom and plenty of closet/storage space.



Make this house your home today!



This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.



Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.