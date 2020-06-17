All apartments in Birmingham
Last updated March 4 2020 at 4:33 PM

1654 6th Street Northwest

1654 6th Street Northwest · (205) 433-0170
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1654 6th Street Northwest, Birmingham, AL 35215
Bridlewood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2076 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before March 31!
Hard wood floors welcome you into a spacious living room. The kitchen has a large dining area and stainless steel appliances, including a microwave! There is a covered back porch overlooking a fenced-in back yard, on a corner lot. This split level home has a downstairs bedroom, full bathroom, and laundry room. Upstairs are two more bedrooms and a full bathroom. One bedroom has direct access to the hallway bathroom and plenty of closet/storage space.

Make this house your home today!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1654 6th Street Northwest have any available units?
1654 6th Street Northwest has a unit available for $1,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Birmingham, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Birmingham Rent Report.
What amenities does 1654 6th Street Northwest have?
Some of 1654 6th Street Northwest's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1654 6th Street Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
1654 6th Street Northwest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1654 6th Street Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 1654 6th Street Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 1654 6th Street Northwest offer parking?
No, 1654 6th Street Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 1654 6th Street Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1654 6th Street Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1654 6th Street Northwest have a pool?
No, 1654 6th Street Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 1654 6th Street Northwest have accessible units?
No, 1654 6th Street Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1654 6th Street Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1654 6th Street Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
