Last updated May 28 2020 at 1:28 AM

9705 W Hampton Ave

9705 West Hampton Avenue · (414) 246-8795
Location

9705 West Hampton Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53225
Timmerman Airport

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

1 Bedroom

Unit #8 · Avail. Jul 15

$715

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Boasting large one, two, and three-bedroom apartments, Village Square is one of our most sought-after apartment communities. When not enjoying the comforts of your spacious apartment home, you can meander outside to enjoy a quiet evening on your patio or balcony. Or, in just few seconds, you can walk to the beautiful Madison Park in Wauwatosa. All of the units in Village Square include stoves, refrigerators, washer and dryer in the main hallway, and storage lockers in the basement. In the winter, you need not worry about a heating bill as heat is included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9705 W Hampton Ave have any available units?
9705 W Hampton Ave has a unit available for $715 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Milwaukee, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Milwaukee Rent Report.
What amenities does 9705 W Hampton Ave have?
Some of 9705 W Hampton Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9705 W Hampton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9705 W Hampton Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9705 W Hampton Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 9705 W Hampton Ave is pet friendly.
Does 9705 W Hampton Ave offer parking?
No, 9705 W Hampton Ave does not offer parking.
Does 9705 W Hampton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9705 W Hampton Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9705 W Hampton Ave have a pool?
No, 9705 W Hampton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 9705 W Hampton Ave have accessible units?
No, 9705 W Hampton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9705 W Hampton Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 9705 W Hampton Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
