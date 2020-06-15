9705 W Hampton Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly range refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Boasting large one, two, and three-bedroom apartments, Village Square is one of our most sought-after apartment communities. When not enjoying the comforts of your spacious apartment home, you can meander outside to enjoy a quiet evening on your patio or balcony. Or, in just few seconds, you can walk to the beautiful Madison Park in Wauwatosa. All of the units in Village Square include stoves, refrigerators, washer and dryer in the main hallway, and storage lockers in the basement. In the winter, you need not worry about a heating bill as heat is included!