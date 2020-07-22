/
/
/
lincoln
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM
237 Apartments for rent in Lincoln, Vancouver, WA
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
4 Units Available
Pacific Pointe
301 NE 45th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1300 sqft
Welcome to Pacific Pointe Apartments for lease in Vancouver, Washington. Pacific Pointe is located on a quiet wooded street, where you'll feel the cozy comforts of home but be just moments from where you need to be.
1 of 6
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3309 Kauffman Ave.
3309 Kauffman Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
533 sqft
Newer One Bedroom Apartment in beautiful Downtown Vancouver WA - Newer spacious and open one bedroom 1 bathroom apartment. So many windows and light that makes this amazing.
1 of 4
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
312 W. 39th St
312 West 39th Street, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1550 sqft
Two Bedrooms- Bonus Rooms-Vancouver School District - This well cared for vintage home is a unique find. The finished basement has three large rooms to be creative with. For your convenience, all appliances including washer and dryer are included.
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
907 W 39th St
907 West 39th Street, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
828 sqft
907 W 39th St Available 08/12/20 2 Bed, 1 Bath Home in Lincoln Neighborhood with Large Yard - *** Please don't disturb the tenants *** Positively Charming!! 2 bed 1 bath with curb appeal. Easy access to I-5. Only 15 minutes to downtown Portland.
Results within 1 mile of Lincoln
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
8 Units Available
The Groove
900 NE Minnehaha St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
At The Groove Apartments, you’ll fit right in. One and two bedroom newly renovated apartments, all stylishly designed with a dash of elevated luxury.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 22 at 09:36 AM
8 Units Available
Green Leaf Uptown Apartments
1700 Main St, Vancouver, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,600
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,958
818 sqft
Units feature sleek modern appliances, open concept living, and walk-in closets. Community has rooftop terrace, bike storage, and dry cleaning drop off. Within walking distance to more than 113 shops, restaurants, and art galleries.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
1 Unit Available
The Hudson
500 East 13th Street, Vancouver, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,120
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Hudson Apartments is a charming community just blocks from the middle of Downtown Vancouver. We offer a “throw-back” way of living with our vintage retro themed apartment homes.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 22 at 06:43 PM
1 Unit Available
St. Johns Park
2610 R Street, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
800 sqft
Welcome to your wonderful new home located near downtown in Vancouver, WA. Enjoy the fresh air from your lovely patio or balcony and the pleasure of being moments from shopping, restaurants, parks and much.
Verified
1 of 108
Last updated July 20 at 05:01 PM
$
26 Units Available
Our Heroes Place
412 E 13th St, Vancouver, WA
Studio
$1,150
416 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,775
517 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1073 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Our Heroes Place in Vancouver. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1011 W 21st Street
1011 W 21st St, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
800 sqft
Remodeled 2-Bedroom TownHome for rent Downtown - 1011 W 21st St - Lovely Apartment in Downtown Vancouver for Lease, Available Now! This unit has been recently updated and offers 800 square feet of living space which includes: * 2 Bedrooms * 1
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
6208 NE 17 AVENUE #M105
6208 Northeast 17th Avenue, Hazel Dell, WA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1154 sqft
6208 NE 17 AVENUE #M105 Available 08/01/20 AFFORDABLE 3 BR, 2 BA HAZEL DELL CONDO! - Very cute, secluded, top floor end unit, 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo.
1 of 4
Last updated July 22 at 07:41 PM
1 Unit Available
3701 T Street
3701 T Street, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
496 sqft
This charmer was built in 1925 and features 496 square feet of living space on the main floor with a unfinished basement. Complete will all appliances including a washer and dryer. Large front yard and shop included.
1 of 12
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
1009 W. 21st Street
1009 West 21st Street, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
900 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom Apartment w/ BRAND NEW UPDATES for Rent in Vancouver - 1009 W 21st St - Lovely 2 bedroom Apartment w/ ALL NEW UPDATES THROUGHOUT In Vancouver, available in early April 2020.
Results within 5 miles of Lincoln
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
21 Units Available
Riverwest
700 Waterfront Way, Vancouver, WA
Studio
$1,349
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,020
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,879
1173 sqft
It’s not often we have the chance to see history in the making. A bustling riverfront community is rising on the Vancouver Waterfront.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
6 Units Available
Vancouvercenter
601 Columbia St, Vancouver, WA
Studio
$1,490
449 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,560
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,030
912 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
4 Units Available
Parc Central
2600 T St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$998
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,086
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,262
850 sqft
Discover the newly remodeled Parc Central Apartments in Vancouver, WA.
Verified
1 of 61
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
5 Units Available
Harbour Court
910 N Harbour Dr, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,370
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1115 sqft
Within walking distance of North Portland Harbor, enjoy a fireplace, in-unit laundry, and modern appliances along with a 24-hour gym, hot tub, key fob access, pool, courtyard, and sauna.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
6 Units Available
The Woodlands
7700 NE 72nd Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,345
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,518
1140 sqft
Across the street from Club Green Meadows. Also close to Westfield Vancouver mall. One- and two-bedroom townhomes and loft-style apartments with direct-access garages. On-site TV lounge, outdoor swimming pool, fitness center and hot tub.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 22 at 06:40 PM
10 Units Available
Peloton
4141 N Williams Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,340
464 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,295
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Peloton in Portland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
2 Units Available
Avenue 66
4721 Northeast 66th Avenue, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
901 sqft
Avenue 66 Apartments are located in the Minnehaha Neighborhood, within minutes of downtown Vancouver, Washington. Our quaint, gated community offers 1 and 2 bedroom apartments, a 24 Hour Fitness Center, a Business Center and Clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
11 Units Available
Thunderbird Village
4601 E 18th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,160
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our office is currently closed to the public in support of community health efforts.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
2 Units Available
Rediviva
111 Parkway Place, Vancouver, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,999
1060 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Rediviva in Vancouver. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 22 at 06:30 PM
2 Units Available
Northwood
8338 North Interstate Avenue, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,245
653 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,415
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in North Portland's vibrant and growing Kenton neighborhood Northwood provides easy access to outdoor recreation, local food, and authentic culture - all the things that make Portland such a special place to live.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
3 Units Available
Larkspur Place
7609 NE Vancouver Mall Dr, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,306
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,563
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Complex features 24-hour fitness center, clubhouse, hot tub/spa and pool. Apartments include walk-in closet and wood-burning fireplace. Located conveniently next to the Vancouver Mall, by WA 500.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Portland, ORVancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, ORSalem, ORAloha, ORLake Oswego, ORTigard, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, OR
Milwaukie, ORHappy Valley, ORWest Linn, ORForest Grove, ORCamas, WASherwood, ORHazel Dell, WAMinnehaha, WASalmon Creek, WABarberton, WAFive Corners, WABrush Prairie, WA