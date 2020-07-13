/
pet friendly apartments
90 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Battle Ground, WA
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1129 SE Rasmussen Boulevard
1129 Southeast Rasmussen Boulevard, Battle Ground, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
2126 sqft
Incredible Live/Work 2 Bedroom Townhome next to Battle Ground Village! Call Today to View! - Ready to shorten your commute? You'll love this beautiful 2 bed 2.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1125 SE Rasmussen Boulevard
1125 Southeast Rasmussen Boulevard, Battle Ground, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
2126 sqft
Incredible Live/Work 2 Bedroom Townhome next to Battle Ground Village! Call Today to View! - Ready to shorten your commute? You'll love this beautiful 2 bed 2.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
415 NW 22nd Place #104
415 Northwest 22nd Place, Battle Ground, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1200 sqft
415 NW 22nd Place #104 Available 07/15/20 3 Bed,2.5 Bath Townhome in Battle Ground Just off NW 20th Ave - 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms townhome in Battle Ground near the local Albertsons.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
1801 E Main Street
1801 East Main Street, Battle Ground, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2984 sqft
1801 E Main Street Available 04/20/20 2 Acres, 2 Decks, 2 Kitchens, Large 3 Bed, 2 Bath Home in Battle Ground - This is a great home with nearly 3000 square feet on the East end of town. It comes with 2 decks that overlook over 2 acres of land.
Results within 5 miles of Battle Ground
Last updated July 13 at 06:24am
4 Units Available
North Glen Villas
7101 NE 109th St, Barberton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,185
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located north of Padden Parkway and the mall in a quiet area. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, fitness area and business center. Each home features designer kitchens, 9-foot ceilings and designer cabinets.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
6 Units Available
Rock Creek Commons
11800 NE 124th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,146
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,291
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Big windows and modern kitchens. Recently renovated with air conditioning and walk-in closets. Close to Columbia River Gorge. Community has basketball court and clubhouse. Garage parking available.
Last updated July 13 at 06:20am
10 Units Available
Highland Crossing Apartments
11806 NE 122nd Ave, Brush Prairie, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,215
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located just minutes from Vancouver Mall, Clark College and the Columbia River. One-, two- and three-bedroom air conditioned apartments with in-unit washers and dryers.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
17 Units Available
Reflections at the Park
11510 NE 112th Dr, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,130
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
901 sqft
Recently renovated units with stainless-steel appliances, granite counters, extra storage and air conditioning. Business center and round-the-clock gym. Right next to Prairie High School. Close to I-205 and I-5.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Pleasant Valley
Union Park
11803 NE 124th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1094 sqft
Oversized closets, ample storage space, and stainless steel appliances in kitchens define these comfortable homes, located close to NatureScaping Wildlife Botanical Gardens. Community amenities include a fitness center, a clubhouse, and a swimming pool.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Mountain View Meadows-Orchards
7704 NE 159th Avenue
7704 Northeast 159th Avenue, Orchards, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1367 sqft
7704 NE 159th Avenue Available 08/01/20 Three Bedroom Ranch Style Home - This home is perfect for anyone. This house has a great location off of 72nd and Ward Road. It has a large fully fenced backyard. This home has a double garage as well.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
15515 NE 108th Way
15515 Northeast 108th Way, Hockinson, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2040 sqft
15515 NE 108th Way Available 09/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home in Newer Neighborhood - This beautiful newer “green” Brush Prairie home is in a great location backing up to a neighborhood park and children’s play area.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9307 NE 179th ST.
9307 Northeast 179th Street, Meadow Glade, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1984 sqft
Beautifully Updated Battle Ground Home w/ Bedroom on Main - 9307 NE 179th St - Beautifully maintained and updated Battle Ground home for lease, available in early July 2020, offering 1,984 sq.ft.
Results within 10 miles of Battle Ground
Last updated July 13 at 06:35am
11 Units Available
Bennington
The Club at the Park
17775 Southeast Mill Plain Boulevard, Vancouver, WA
Studio
$1,320
316 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,310
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,010
888 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Club at the Park in Vancouver. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 06:15am
13 Units Available
Ellsworth Springs
Sterling Heights
1221 SE Ellsworth Rd, Vancouver, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,145
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1068 sqft
Residential community nestled near the Columbia River in East Vancouver. Community features include a fitness center, clubhouse with free Wi-Fi, a playground, and package lockers.
Last updated July 13 at 06:09am
13 Units Available
Bennington
The Reserve at Columbia Tech Center
600 SE 177th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,230
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,840
1293 sqft
Offering high-quality amenities, these units, complete with assorted floor plans, include new carpet, walk-in closets in some units, and design-quality finishes in all homes and units.
Last updated July 13 at 06:03am
19 Units Available
Acero Ridgefield
4125 S Settler Drive, Ridgefield, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1028 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Acero Ridgefield in Ridgefield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
9 Units Available
Cedar House
6811 NE 121st Ave, Orchards, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,146
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,353
675 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Welcome home to Cedar House Apartments, an oasis of relaxed comfort nestled on the northeast side of the city.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
24 Units Available
Kevanna Park
The Pointe
3708 NE 109th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,179
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
874 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,778
1116 sqft
Come home to The Pointe Apartments in Vancouver, WA. Our recently remodeled apartment homes are enhanced with new flooring, upscale lighting and lavishly upgraded kitchen packages.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
North Image
Brookside 112
4619 NE 112th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,193
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,167
874 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,513
1020 sqft
Well-manicured grounds with walking paths, mature trees, and quaint courtyards. Close to Image Elementary School and Westfield Shopping Center, and around 15 minutes from Downtown Portland.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Cascade Park
Passage
12800 SE 7th St, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1216 sqft
In the Mill Plain district just across the water from the Government Island State Recreation Area. Recently renovated apartments showcase gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets, and air conditioning. Internet access and 24-maintenance available onsite.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
16 Units Available
Fisher - Mill Plain - Fisher's Village
Trio Pointe
19600 NE 3rd St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,329
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,648
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,935
1280 sqft
Community offers pool, spa, fitness center and clubhouse. Apartments feature air conditioning, microwave and washer and dryer. Located close to Camas Meadows Golf Club, Lacamas Lake and Lacamas Heritage Trail.
Last updated July 13 at 06:21am
2 Units Available
Landover - Sharmel
Overlook Park
2201 NE 112th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Overlook Park Apartments. A garden style community in beautiful east Vancouver.
Last updated July 13 at 06:27am
10 Units Available
Ogden
The Addison
7531 NE 18th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1372 sqft
Sleek apartments feature wooden floors, fireplaces, energy-efficient appliances and fitted kitchens. Clubhouse, fitness center, BBQ space and private garages. Minutes away from the I-205, US 500, Vancouver Mall, Meadowbrook Park and Washington State University.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Walnut Grove
Silver Oak
8701 NE 54th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,311
917 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish, spacious Vancouver apartments with renovated interiors and luxury on-site amenities. Westfield Vancouver Mall and Orchards Community Park are minutes away, and the city center can be reached via WA 500.
