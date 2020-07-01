8000 NE 20th Street

Amenities

4 Bedroom Home with Open Floor Plan! - Two story, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath with living room featuring a gas fireplace and open concept dining area. Modern kitchen with breakfast bar area, pantry, all stainless steel appliances including, refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal and microwave. Master bedroom has large walk-in closet. Storage space under stairs. Laundry located on the second floor with washer/dryer, GFA heat & A/C. Double car garage with openers, fenced backyard and spacious patio. This home is in a convenient location - close to shopping, dining & highway access! Approx. 1831 sq. ft., built in 2013. SM PETS NEGO *WC*



RENT: $1995 / $1900 security deposit $399 Holding Deposit / $300 nonrefundable



We use an independent, third-party pet screening vendor for all our tenant prospects. To help ensure ALL of our residents understand our pet and animal-related policies we require EVERYONE to complete a third-party screening and review process regardless of having a pet or animal. This process ensures we have formalized pet and animal-related policy acknowledgments and accurate pet / animal records.

There is a nominal fee for a household pet screening Pet Profile. This is a separate charge from the rental application fee. There is no ($0) charge for an assistance animal accommodation request and no ($0) charge for a 'No Pet / Animal' profile. Please visit https://investwestmanagement.petscreening.com to get started.



While our vacant properties are cleaned once at turnover, please be aware that it is logistically impossible to sanitize the units between viewings, or prior to move-in. To reduce any possible risk, we ask that you not touch anything while in the unit, and wash your hands or use hand sanitizer after re locking the unit. For new move-ins, you may wish to perform your own sanitation of surfaces (with a non-damaging cleaner).



