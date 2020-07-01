8000 NE 20th Street

All apartments in Vancouver
Location

8000 Northeast 20th Street, Vancouver, WA 98664
Ogden

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4 Bedroom Home with Open Floor Plan! - Two story, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath with living room featuring a gas fireplace and open concept dining area. Modern kitchen with breakfast bar area, pantry, all stainless steel appliances including, refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal and microwave. Master bedroom has large walk-in closet. Storage space under stairs. Laundry located on the second floor with washer/dryer, GFA heat & A/C. Double car garage with openers, fenced backyard and spacious patio. This home is in a convenient location - close to shopping, dining & highway access! Approx. 1831 sq. ft., built in 2013. SM PETS NEGO *WC*

RENT: $1995 / $1900 security deposit $399 Holding Deposit / $300 nonrefundable

We use an independent, third-party pet screening vendor for all our tenant prospects. To help ensure ALL of our residents understand our pet and animal-related policies we require EVERYONE to complete a third-party screening and review process regardless of having a pet or animal. This process ensures we have formalized pet and animal-related policy acknowledgments and accurate pet / animal records.
There is a nominal fee for a household pet screening Pet Profile. This is a separate charge from the rental application fee. There is no ($0) charge for an assistance animal accommodation request and no ($0) charge for a 'No Pet / Animal' profile. Please visit https://investwestmanagement.petscreening.com to get started.

While our vacant properties are cleaned once at turnover, please be aware that it is logistically impossible to sanitize the units between viewings, or prior to move-in. To reduce any possible risk, we ask that you not touch anything while in the unit, and wash your hands or use hand sanitizer after re locking the unit. For new move-ins, you may wish to perform your own sanitation of surfaces (with a non-damaging cleaner).

(RLNE5891146)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8000 NE 20th Street have any available units?
8000 NE 20th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vancouver, WA.
How much is rent in Vancouver, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vancouver Rent Report.
What amenities does 8000 NE 20th Street have?
Some of 8000 NE 20th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8000 NE 20th Street currently offering any rent specials?
8000 NE 20th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8000 NE 20th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8000 NE 20th Street is pet friendly.
Does 8000 NE 20th Street offer parking?
Yes, 8000 NE 20th Street offers parking.
Does 8000 NE 20th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8000 NE 20th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8000 NE 20th Street have a pool?
No, 8000 NE 20th Street does not have a pool.
Does 8000 NE 20th Street have accessible units?
No, 8000 NE 20th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8000 NE 20th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8000 NE 20th Street has units with dishwashers.
