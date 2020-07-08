Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage air conditioning internet access

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage internet access

520 SE Columbia Shores #413 Available 08/01/20 Columbia Shores Condo in Vancouver with Stunning River Views Near Downtown Vancouver - This wonderful condo offers 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on 2 levels. Tall ceilings. Balcony. River views. Washer and dryer. AC. Central Heat. Secure entry. 2 dedicated parking spaces in secure garage.



