All apartments in Vancouver
Find more places like 520 SE Columbia Shores #413.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Vancouver, WA
/
520 SE Columbia Shores #413
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM

520 SE Columbia Shores #413

520 Southeast Columbia Shores Boulevard · (503) 453-6564
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Vancouver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

520 Southeast Columbia Shores Boulevard, Vancouver, WA 98661
Columbia Way

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 520 SE Columbia Shores #413 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,295

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
520 SE Columbia Shores #413 Available 08/01/20 Columbia Shores Condo in Vancouver with Stunning River Views Near Downtown Vancouver - This wonderful condo offers 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on 2 levels. Tall ceilings. Balcony. River views. Washer and dryer. AC. Central Heat. Secure entry. 2 dedicated parking spaces in secure garage.

Professionally managed by Now Realty Group

Please email all inquires or questions. Please do not call or text to inquire about a property. In addition please originate your email through the email address on our website and not through some other marketing or realty companies. When you email us please state your level of interest, possible move in date and if you have any pets, what kind, how many and breed. Many of our properties have strict pet restrictions.

You can find our email address on our website at: www.nowrealtygroup.com

We follow all fair housing guidelines and the Realtor code of ethics.

Now Realty Group would never ask for any type of deposit prior to meeting and signing a lease. Please be aware of scams. There are many relating to housing.

Applicants may apply through our website. Check New Listings then find the appropriate home then apply. Screening criteria includes: Rental history, character references, public records, criminal records, credit reports, credit references and incomes or resources of the Applicant.

Once an applicant has applied and is approved, a lease will need to be signed by all adults and Now Realty Group and a deposit would need to placed to "hold" the home until the stated move in date. This deposit would then become the tenants refundable security deposit. Should an applicant be denied for any reason Now Realty Group will refund the application fee.

Application fees. We refund application fees if we decline an applicant for any reason. We do not refund application fees if you apply and choose not to move forward with the property. Application fees are not applied towards rent or deposits.

Please drive by the property prior to scheduling a viewing. Please do not disturb current occupants.

The tenant is generally responsible for all utilities unless it is a condo with HOA that covers some of the utilities. You may be responsible for gas, garbage, electric, water, see, cable, wifi.

Please verify schools.

Thank you for your interest and we look forward to assisting.

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

(RLNE5967684)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 520 SE Columbia Shores #413 have any available units?
520 SE Columbia Shores #413 has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Vancouver, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vancouver Rent Report.
What amenities does 520 SE Columbia Shores #413 have?
Some of 520 SE Columbia Shores #413's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 520 SE Columbia Shores #413 currently offering any rent specials?
520 SE Columbia Shores #413 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 520 SE Columbia Shores #413 pet-friendly?
No, 520 SE Columbia Shores #413 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vancouver.
Does 520 SE Columbia Shores #413 offer parking?
Yes, 520 SE Columbia Shores #413 offers parking.
Does 520 SE Columbia Shores #413 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 520 SE Columbia Shores #413 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 520 SE Columbia Shores #413 have a pool?
No, 520 SE Columbia Shores #413 does not have a pool.
Does 520 SE Columbia Shores #413 have accessible units?
No, 520 SE Columbia Shores #413 does not have accessible units.
Does 520 SE Columbia Shores #413 have units with dishwashers?
No, 520 SE Columbia Shores #413 does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 520 SE Columbia Shores #413?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Park at Mill Plain Apartment Homes
206 NE 126th Ave
Vancouver, WA 98684
Passage
12800 SE 7th St
Vancouver, WA 98683
Greenwood Acres
8917 NE 15th Ave
Vancouver, WA 98665
Evergreen Village Apts.
2501 NE 138th Ave
Vancouver, WA 98684
Our Heroes Place
412 E 13th St
Vancouver, WA 98660
First Street Station
16119 SE 1st St
Vancouver, WA 98684
Haven Park
7508 Northeast 45th Street
Vancouver, WA 98662
Silver Oak
8701 NE 54th St
Vancouver, WA 98662

Similar Pages

Vancouver 1 Bedroom ApartmentsVancouver 2 Bedroom Apartments
Vancouver Apartments with ParkingVancouver Pet Friendly Apartments
Vancouver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, ORBeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, OR
Salem, ORAloha, ORLake Oswego, ORTigard, OR
Oregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, ORMilwaukie, OR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cascade ParkNorth ImageEsther Short
Bagley DownsBenningtonLandover Sharmel
Rose VillageOgden

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark CollegeLewis & Clark College
Clackamas Community CollegeMt Hood Community College
Oregon Health & Science University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity