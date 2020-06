Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Description Welcome home to this beautiful modern townhome located in the highly sought after Ogden area.



This home boasts high ceilings, hardwood floors and and open concept floorplan. You will love the expansive gourmet kitchen complete with granite countertops and stainless appliances. This home has four nicely sized bedrooms including a master bedroom with a huge walk in closet and ensuite bath with shower.



Private access garage and low maintenance yard, sprinkler system and fenced yard, make this the perfect home for you.



Peter S. Ogden Elementary

McLoughlin Middle School

Fort Vancouver High School



Available 6/5/2019



**$235 Administrative Fee

**$50 Application Fee

**No Smoking

**Pets Case by Case Additional fees apply

**Security deposit $1895.00