3 bedroom duplex near Hearthwood District in Vancouver - This charming 3 bedroom duplex is located in an established neighborhood, in the Evergreen School District. Water/Sewer and Garbage are included with rent.This great property is very close to Mill Plain and shopping.



3 bedrooms

2 bathrooms

large living room

kitchen with owner supplied refrigerator

dining room

laundry room

fenced backyard



Located in the Evergreen School District:



Hearthwood Elementary

Cascade Middle

Evergreen High School



**Security deposit includes a non refundable cleaning fee of $500.00.



*** $199.00 Move in fee



Please call our office at 360-574-3201 to schedule a viewing.



Proof of Renters Liability Insurance required at move in.



By applying for this property you acknowledge and accept the rental criteria put forth by PPMC.



Anyone over the age of 18 must submit an application. Applications without payment will not be considered. Our properties are not considered reserved until the security deposit has been received.



