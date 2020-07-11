Apartment List
91 Apartments for rent in SeaTac, WA with move-in specials

Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
6 Units Available
Avion Apartments
3351 South 175th Street, SeaTac, WA
Studio
$1,441
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,568
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1076 sqft
In the wake of the COVID-19 we are operating on virtual leasing. While our office is closed, our team is available by phone, email, and can provide guided video tours to help you reserve your new home today. Call us today!
Results within 1 mile of SeaTac
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
6 Units Available
Thorndyke
The Boulevard at South Station
4708 Southcenter Blvd, Tukwila, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,503
938 sqft
Contemporary homes with large closets and private patios/balconies. Relax in the courtyard or socialize in the resident lounge. Easy access to I-5. Close to shopping, dining, and entertainment at Westfield Southcenter.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
7 Units Available
Discovery Landing
15405 Des Moines Memorial Dr, Burien, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,423
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,784
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,209
1178 sqft
Spacious apartments with extra storage and a fireplace. Residents can use the on-site picnic area, indoor pool and spa, and fitness center. Near Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Right next to the Highline Performing Arts Center.
Results within 5 miles of SeaTac
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
18 Units Available
Earlington Hill
Alaire Apartment Homes
510 Stevens Ave SW, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,689
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,240
1235 sqft
If you’re looking for a place near downtown and The Landing, Alaire Apartments offers one, two, and three bedroom fully renovated homes for rent in Renton, WA.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
16 Units Available
Delridge
Westhaven
2201 SW Holden St, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,464
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,615
1100 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in West Seattle with easy commuting to downtown and nearby schools. 24-hour gym, common BBQ and grill areas and sauna and pool. E-payments accepted for easy rent payment.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
4 Units Available
Downtown Renton
95 Burnett
95 Burnett Avenue South, Renton, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,737
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,413
1002 sqft
Located in beautiful Renton, Washington 95 Burnett Apartments is an intimate community with a charming atmosphere. The Cedar River affords many outdoor recreational activities and the 405 is within minutes from our community.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 12:09am
$
20 Units Available
Riverton-Boulevard Park
Park South
10102 8th Ave S, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,449
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
937 sqft
Bright units with wood-burning fireplace, high ceilings and stainless steel appliances. Conveniently located near public transit and minutes from I-5 and Highway 99. Many amenities include pool, racquetball court and resident BBQ area.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
18 Units Available
The Berkshire
1300 Eagle Ridge Dr S, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,390
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
834 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Don’t miss your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Renton, WA.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
9 Units Available
Heritage Hills Apartments
1300 S Puget Dr, Renton, WA
Studio
$1,515
448 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,490
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
1205 sqft
Luxurious community offers residents access to parking, pool, elevator and hot tubs. Units include stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, carpet and air conditioning. Stunning views of Renton Valley.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 11 at 12:02am
$
8 Units Available
Delridge
Delridge Crossing
2425 SW Webster St, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,284
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,871
861 sqft
In the wake of the COVID-19 we are operating on virtual leasing. While our office is closed, our team is available by phone, email, and can provide guided video tours to help you reserve your new home today.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
1 Unit Available
Arbor Chase Apartments
1615 W Smith St, Kent, WA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,893
1189 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with breakfast bars and ceiling fans. Lots of on-site amenities, including a fitness center, business center, and playground. Assigned covered parking. Relax at nearby Hogan Park. Minutes from Highway 167.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
6 Units Available
Woodcliffe Apartment Homes
1205 Grant Ave S, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,434
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,541
850 sqft
Woodcliffe Apartment Homes offer a panoramic view of the Olympic Mountains. Units feature dishwashers, fireplaces, microwaves, and walk-in closets. The community is pet-friendly and features a playground and pool.
Results within 10 miles of SeaTac
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
31 Units Available
Capitol Hill
Infinity
1414 10th Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,520
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,870
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,837
949 sqft
New apartments with sleek finishes, extra storage and patios. Pet-friendly. Located in a very pedestrian-friendly neighborhood. Walk to entertainment spots like Neumos and Moe Bar. Near Seattle Central College. Easy access to I-5.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
19 Units Available
Cascade
Grammercy
17425 120th Lane SE, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,327
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
907 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,962
1181 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in pet-friendly community. Enjoy pool, playground, basketball court, clubhouse, bbq/grill area. Updated kitchen, fireplace, ceiling fans, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Access to local transit, major highways. Soos Creek Park and Trails.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
30 Units Available
Capitol Hill
Marlowe
1146 Harrison Street, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,844
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,243
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,102
1072 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
42 Units Available
South Lake Union
Ascent South Lake Union
1145 Republican St., Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$2,396
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,578
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$8,152
1772 sqft
Luxury homes with several floor plans. Features include lake views, Nest thermostats, stainless steel appliances, and autonomic window shades. On-site rooftop deck, fitness center, and spa with a skyline view.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
8 Units Available
Belltown
The Shelby
2201 4th Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,605
461 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,895
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Belltown, close to Bell Street Park, Cinerama, Seattle Glassblowing Studio, the Art Institute of Seattle, the Center School, Bell Harbor Marina, the Seattle Aquarium, and Westlake Center Mall. Pet-friendly apartments with a garage, bike storage, 24-hour fitness, and 2 outdoor patios.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 04:47am
$
25 Units Available
Pike Place Market
Helios
1600 2nd Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,575
514 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,040
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,890
1145 sqft
Enjoy an urban lifestyle in the heart of Seattle. Luxury apartments just steps from Pike Place Market. Homes feature quartz counters and private washer and dryer. Community amenities include rooftop lounge and yoga room.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
16 Units Available
Genesee
Broadstone Sky
4745 40th Ave SW, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,485
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,485
968 sqft
Stylish architecture meets comfort with these apartments featuring granite countertops, fully-fitted kitchen range, and walk-in closets. Just off Fauntleroy Way SW, community benefits include clubhouse, parking, gym, and BBQ/grill. Pet-friendly environment with elevator service.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
14 Units Available
Waterfront
Arthouse
2334 Elliott Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,707
493 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,852
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Seattle's newest luxury apartments, located in Belltown, offer waterfront living. Offering incredible views of the Seattle skyline, quartz countertops, hardwood flooring and so much more. Exclusive access to rooftop lounge and grilling area.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 12:34am
$
15 Units Available
Newport Crossing
Newport Crossing
7311 Coal Creek Pkwy SE, Newcastle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,499
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1223 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments feature renovated interiors with wood-burning fireplace, vaulted ceilings, large windows and satin-nickel finishes. Community amenities include indoor jacuzzi, tanning bed and BBQ area.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 11 at 12:23am
$
14 Units Available
Atlantic
Modera Jackson
1801 South Jackson Street, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,581
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,825
985 sqft
Nestled on the border of the Atlantic and Squire Park neighborhoods stands Seattle's new standard of apartment living. It is away from the hustle and bustle, yet close to culture, action and excitement.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 11 at 12:17am
$
22 Units Available
South Lake Union
AMLI 535
535 Pontius Ave N, Seattle, WA
Studio
$2,009
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,901
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,135
1049 sqft
Close to I-5 Express, LO-FI Performance Gallery, Amazon Campus, REI Seattle, Lake Union, Lake Union Park, and Cascade Playground. Pet-friendly apartments with enormous sky deck, two-level fitness zone, sweeping views, 24/7 controlled access Luxer One package room, 9' ceilings, and garage parking.
Verified

1 of 88

Last updated July 11 at 12:10am
$
33 Units Available
South Lake Union
AMLI South Lake Union
1260 Republican St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,947
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,977
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,974
941 sqft
Schools nearby: Stevens Elementary, Meany Middle School, Roosevelt High. Close to I-5 Express, LO-FI Performance Gallery, Lake Union Park, Kenmore Air, Amazon Campus, Guitar Center, REI Seattle. Pet-friendly apartments with off-leash area, maker lab for wood working, solarium, enormous sky deck.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in SeaTac, WA

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to SeaTac apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

SeaTac apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

