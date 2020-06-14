48 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lakewood, WA

Apartment List
Pacific
39 Units Available
Wellstone at Bridgeport
12535 Bridgeport Way Southwest, Lakewood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,449
725 sqft
With the arrival of Wellstone at Bridgeport, life in Lakewood is suddenly looking a lot different. Upscale apartment homes. Friendly, social neighbors. Eight acres of serenity - surrounded by nature and a park.
Central Lakes
7 Units Available
Arbor Pointe
11432 105th Ave SW, Lakewood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
665 sqft
Conveniently Located Affordable rent and a great location is what you will find at Arbor Pointe, which is located in a quiet residential neighborhood near Pierce College.
Lakeview
20 Units Available
Village at Seeley Lake
9501 59th Ave SW, Lakewood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,216
675 sqft
Convenient location close to McChord Air Force Base, Lakewood Towne Center and Fort Lewis Army Base. Community features dog park, hot tub, gym, courtyard and more. Units include hardwood floors, dishwasher and extra storage.
North Lakewood
1 Unit Available
Stonegate
7119 62nd Ave W, Lakewood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
680 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Stonegate in Lakewood. View photos, descriptions and more!
North Lakewood
10 Units Available
Beaumont Grand Apartment Homes
8504 82nd St SW, Lakewood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,290
780 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom homes are pet-friendly with modern kitchens, European cabinetry, fireplaces, walk-in closets, W/D hookups. Enjoy pool, fitness center, playgrounds and indoor basketball court. Easy access to local shopping, dining, schools.
North Lakewood
5 Units Available
Citizen and Oake
5406 82nd St SW, Lakewood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,265
675 sqft
Great location in the heart of Lakewood. Peaceful community features 24-hour maintenance, BBQ/grill, pool and hot tub. Units have private patio/balcony with relaxing views, fireplace and in-home laundry.
Northeast Lakewood
5 Units Available
Crown Pointe Apartments
2611 84th Street Ct S, Lakewood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
743 sqft
You Deserve the Royal Treatment When is the last time you felt at home? Here at Crown Pointe we make it our priority to give you a wonderful community to enjoy and a home to make memories in.
Pacific
Contact for Availability
James
4828 123rd St SW, Lakewood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,029
597 sqft
Nestled in a peaceful, park-like setting, James Apartments offers renovated one, two and three bedroom apartments in Lakewood, WA.
Results within 1 mile of Lakewood
9 Units Available
Altitude 104
2201 104th St S, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
637 sqft
Fantastic Amenities and a Great Location Altitude 104 is a recently renovated, cutting edge community located in a beautiful park-like setting. We are located within minutes of Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Hwy 512 and I-5, and major shopping centers.
South End
2 Units Available
NOTCH8 APARTMENTS
9210 S Hosmer St, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,108
645 sqft
Minutes to Everything You Need Notch8 Apartments is located in Tacoma, Washington. With close proximity to the hottest shopping, dining, and entertainment options in Tacoma you have everything within arms reach.
Parkland
8 Units Available
Miramonte Apartments
11216 18th Ave S, Parkland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,225
658 sqft
The Best of Tacoma Miramonte is a small community nestled between Puyallup and Tacoma that gives residents the best of all worlds: The location feels private, peaceful and serene, yet you’re just a few minutes from amazing shopping, dining and
1 Unit Available
Harbor Oaks
97 Byrd Dr, Steilacoom, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,134
726 sqft
Surrounded by lakes and parks on the central coast of Puget Sound and just minutes from the Steilacoom Ferry Terminal. In-unit laundry, hardwood floors, and private patios.
Northeast Lakewood
14 Units Available
Alta Apartments
2220 97th St S, Parkland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
988 sqft
Alta Apartments is a large family friendly community located in Tacoma, WA.
Results within 5 miles of Lakewood
South Tacoma
14 Units Available
The Pacifica
4275 S Pine St, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,275
813 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
University Place
16 Units Available
StonePointe at University Place
3806 78th Avenue Ct W, University Place, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,486
664 sqft
Near Puget Sound and the Cascade Mountain Range. Updated apartments featuring hardwood floors, a fireplace, and walk-in closets. Recently renovated. On-site pool, 24-hour gym, and a hot tub. Garages available.
South Tacoma
13 Units Available
Apex Apartments
2424 S 41st St, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,361
681 sqft
Close to I-5, Highway 16, US Post Office, Head Start School, Tacoma Mall, Whitman Elementary, Costco, Snake Lake, Lincoln Plaza Shopping Center. Located in the Tacoma School District. Pet-friendly apartments with two pet parks, massage therapy room, night patrol, hot tub, outdoor pool, complimentary tanning.
West End
56 Units Available
Boulders at Puget Sound
2602 Westridge Ave W, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
688 sqft
Close to Oneluvdesigns, Day Island Yacht Harbor, Titlow Beach Marine Preserve, Tacoma Community College, Curtis Senior High School, Fircrest Golf Club. Pet-friendly apartments with in-unit laundry, attached and detached garages, resort-style pool, fitness center, corporate leases.
West End
16 Units Available
Avery on Pearl
1202 N Pearl St, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,225
594 sqft
Short drive to Tacoma Narrows Bridge and Titlow Park. Newly remodeled units with black appliances, two-tone paint, fireplace, balcony/patio. Community offers dog park, jogging track, playground. Close to schools and several parks.
Central Tacoma
8 Units Available
Vue 25
2368 Yakima Ave, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,255
784 sqft
Near public transportation and I-5, as well as the Tacoma Mall and other dining and entertainment. Fully equipped studio-2 bedrooms boast modern kitchens, stainless-steel appliances, and in-unit laundry. The property features a rooftop lounge/grilling area.
West End
12 Units Available
Lakeside Landing
1414 S Mildred St, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,221
696 sqft
West End location just north of the James Center. Minutes from Highway 16. Refresh body and spirit in the sauna and spa before relaxing poolside. Residences include spacious walk-in closets and a patio or balcony.
South Tacoma
14 Units Available
The Lodge at Madrona
3202 South Mason Avenue, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,165
629 sqft
Comfort, Charm & Spectacular View of Mt. Rainier The Lodge At Madrona offers the lifestyle you've been looking for. We're conveniently located minutes from downtown Tacoma and a short drive from beautiful Gig Harbor.
New Tacoma
12 Units Available
Villaggio
1328 Market St, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,462
664 sqft
Villaggio Apartments in Tacoma, Washington, offer walking access to shops, restaurants and galleries. The complex features a variety of floor plans and units, each updated with fresh flooring and countertops.
North End
4 Units Available
Uptown 7
2910 North 7th Street, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
420 sqft
Welcome home to Uptown 7, a quaint apartment community located in Tacoma, Washington. Situated in the North End area, our community is surrounded by the beauty of nature. With easy access to 6th Ave. you are just minutes from Highways 16 and 163.
Central Tacoma
2 Units Available
Midtown 15
1801 South 15th Street, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
478 sqft
If you are looking for a welcoming apartment community in the Hilltop area of Tacoma, Washington, then come home to Midtown 15.

June 2020 Lakewood Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Lakewood Rent Report. Lakewood rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Lakewood rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Lakewood rent trends were flat over the past month

Lakewood rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but have increased moderately by 2.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Lakewood stand at $1,211 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,508 for a two-bedroom. Lakewood's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Seattle Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Lakewood, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Seattle metro, all of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lakewood has the least expensive rents in the Seattle metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,508; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.4%.
    • Bellevue has seen rents fall by 0.5% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Seattle metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,422.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Lakewood

    As rents have increased moderately in Lakewood, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Lakewood is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Washington as a whole logging rent growth of 1.1% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.6% in Spokane and 0.7% in Vancouver.
    • Lakewood's median two-bedroom rent of $1,508 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.4% increase in Lakewood.
    • While Lakewood's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Denver (-0.4%), and Boston (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Lakewood than most large cities. For example, Spokane has a median 2BR rent of $904, where Lakewood is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Seattle
    $1,360
    $1,690
    -0.3%
    1.2%
    Tacoma
    $1,260
    $1,570
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    Bellevue
    $1,950
    $2,420
    -0.5%
    2%
    Everett
    $1,380
    $1,720
    -0.3%
    1.1%
    Kent
    $1,500
    $1,870
    -0.2%
    1.5%
    Renton
    $1,720
    $2,150
    -0.5%
    2%
    Federal Way
    $1,410
    $1,760
    -0.1%
    0.2%
    Auburn
    $1,380
    $1,710
    0.2%
    0.9%
    Marysville
    $1,330
    $1,660
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Lakewood
    $1,210
    $1,510
    -0.1%
    2.4%
    Redmond
    $1,860
    $2,320
    -0.6%
    1.1%
    Kirkland
    $1,770
    $2,200
    -0.1%
    3.5%
    Sammamish
    $2,820
    $3,510
    -0.2%
    2%
    Puyallup
    $1,580
    $1,970
    0.4%
    1.1%
    Lynnwood
    $1,600
    $2,000
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    Bothell
    $1,840
    $2,290
    -0.5%
    1.6%
    Spanaway
    $1,330
    $1,650
    0.1%
    1%
    Mercer Island
    $2,050
    $2,560
    -1.1%
    -0.3%
    Kenmore
    $1,690
    $2,100
    0.3%
    -0.2%
    Mukilteo
    $1,750
    $2,180
    -1.5%
    -2.1%
    Mountlake Terrace
    $1,620
    $2,010
    -0.2%
    2.2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

