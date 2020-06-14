/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:20 PM
137 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Des Moines, WA
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
South Des Moines
1 Unit Available
Chelsea by the Bay
1823 S Kent des Moines Rd, Des Moines, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,510
634 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community in a serene setting close to Des Moines waterfront. On-site amenities include a multipurpose sports court, swimming pool and covered parking lot. Residents enjoy easy access to I-5 and Angle Lake Station.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
$
Pacific Ridge
5 Units Available
Majestic Bay
2459 South 216th Street, Des Moines, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,435
614 sqft
Welcome to "Just Right" Living™ in the Pacific Northwest! The Majestic Bay Apartments and Town-homes are nestled in the expansive coastline community of Des Moines, Washington, with direct access to Seattle via the light rail station at Angle Lake.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 06:49pm
Woodmont
10 Units Available
Saddlebrook
2100 S 260th St, Des Moines, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,275
646 sqft
West of I-5 blocks from Poverty Bay. Close to Saltwater State Park. Seasonal pool and hot tub, tanning studio and gym. High speed internet access on site.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
North Central Des Moines
3 Units Available
Emerald Court
21600 South Des Moines, Des Moines, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,455
890 sqft
Apartments feature wood-burning fireplaces and in-unit washers and dryers, while the pet-friendly community boasts an outdoor heated pool and a fitness center. Minutes from shopping and dining, close to I-5, between highways 509 and 99.
Results within 1 mile of Des Moines
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
5 Units Available
Soundview
28425 18th Ave S, Federal Way, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,360
710 sqft
Welcome home to Soundview Apartment Homes! As our name suggests, we are an apartment community with units for rent that offer spectacular views of the Puget Sound.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 06:17pm
39 Units Available
Club Palisades
2211 S Star Lake Rd, Federal Way, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,106
612 sqft
Community amenities include indoor and outdoor pools, on-site laundry and pool. Units feature patio/balcony, dishwasher and fireplace. Great location in Federal Way, WA, with easy access to Seattle and Tacoma.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
1 Unit Available
Manhattan
18243 1st Ave S, Normandy Park, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,460
442 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments, as well as two-level, two-bedroom townhomes. Units feature washer and dryer. Neutral colors throughout. Convenient location just blocks from the water and from SeaTac Airport.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
$
Contact for Availability
Village of Newport
2500 S 272nd St, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,135
630 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments located near Woodmont Beach and Saltwater State Parks, with quick access to I-5 and Hwy 99. Resident facilities include a hot tub and modern fitness center.
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
28602 16th Ave S, #404
28602 16th Avenue South, Federal Way, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
625 sqft
28602 16th Ave S, #404 Available 07/01/20 Federal way View Condo - top floor 1 bedroom/1 bathroom. Rent $1395.00 Available July 1st! - Welcome home to this Top Level Condo with Views of the Puget Sound and the Olympics.
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
28610 16th Ave S. #404
28610 16th Avenue South, Federal Way, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
615 sqft
411- One Bedroom Condo with Breath Taking View in Redondo Vista - You've got to see it to believe it. This vibrant condo is located in Federal Way over looking the Puget Sound.
Results within 5 miles of Des Moines
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
14 Units Available
The Ridge and The Shores
31912 3rd Pl SW, Federal Way, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
763 sqft
Enjoy the luxury of a Puget Sound lifestyle when you choose from one of our available rentals in Federal Way. The Ridge & The Shores Apartments sits close to nearby Seattle and Tacoma yet remains encircled by the laid-back appeal of a coastal city.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
15 Units Available
The Cove
33131 1st Ave SW, Federal Way, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,275
737 sqft
Near the luxury of a large city but with the feel of the suburbs, The Cove Apartments gives you delightful home options off the Puget Sound region. Select an apartment in Federal Way, WA, that’s part of our community and you won’t be disappointed.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
9 Units Available
Avion Apartments
3351 South 175th Street, SeaTac, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
651 sqft
In the wake of the COVID-19 we are operating on virtual leasing. While our office is closed, our team is available by phone, email, and can provide guided video tours to help you reserve your new home today. Call us today!
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
14 Units Available
The Maverick
15045 5th Avenue Southwest, Burien, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,605
684 sqft
Close to everything - our beautiful oversized, newly built apartments and townhomes in Burien, Washington, feature large studio, one, and two bedroom floor plans within walking distance of downtown Burien. Gorgeous views of Mt.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
8 Units Available
The Commons
190 S 334th St, Federal Way, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,340
700 sqft
Luxurious homes feature washer and dryer, black appliances, fireplace and walk-in closets. Community offers residents access to carport, clubhouse, night patrol, pool and playground. Great location, close to restaurants and nightlife.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 06:27pm
Tukwila Hill
7 Units Available
Foster Creek
15110 MacAdam Rd S, Tukwila, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
666 sqft
Carpeted units with step-down living rooms and fireplaces. Just off the I-5/I-405 interchange in Tukwila, minutes from Westfield Southcenter, IKEA, and all of Downtown Renton. On-site laundry facilities.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
55 Units Available
Central Flats
1024 Central Ave N, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,323
550 sqft
Nearby schools: Neely O'Brien Elementary, Green River Community College-Kent Campus, East Hill Elementary, Mill Creek Middle School, Montessori Plus, Kent-Meridian High. Close to WA-167, Mohawk Industries, Art Wright Field, Kent Regional Library, Mill Creek. Pet-friendly apartments with saline pool, hot tub.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
15 Units Available
Miro
31004 19th Pl SW, Federal Way, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,090
542 sqft
Residents enjoy units with laundry, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Luxury community features pool, playground, BBQ grill, dog park and pool table. Convenient location for commuters, between Seattle and Tacoma.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
9 Units Available
Discovery Landing
15405 Des Moines Memorial Dr, Burien, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,370
657 sqft
Spacious apartments with extra storage and a fireplace. Residents can use the on-site picnic area, indoor pool and spa, and fitness center. Near Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Right next to the Highline Performing Arts Center.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 06:54pm
3 Units Available
Cedardale Apartments
2501 SW 336th St, Federal Way, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,365
608 sqft
Nestled in a lush green forest belt, Cedardale Apartments in Federal Way is a place that you could call home. A convenient location and neighborhood feel, reasonable rents and updated looks will give you a sense of having it all.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
The Lakes
10 Units Available
Island Park
23529 60th Ave S, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
758 sqft
Live lakeside in this newly renovated, pet-friendly community with on-site racquetball court and gym. Units contain fireplaces, walk-in closets and balconies or patios. Water views available. Near Green River and Hogan Park.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
9 Units Available
The Atrium On James
6248 S 242nd Pl, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,299
650 sqft
Convenient location for commuters, with easy access to I-67. Residents enjoy luxury amenities like garbage disposal, in-unit laundry, dishwasher and bathtub. Community includes courtyard, garage, tennis court and pool.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
9 Units Available
Solana
15800 4th Avenue South, Burien, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,455
646 sqft
An exceptional, modern community with spacious homes and several floor plan options. Homes include an oversized deck or balcony and in-unit washer and dryer. Near Highway 509 and 518. Close to public transit.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
The Lakes
21 Units Available
Waterford at the Lakes
23605 62nd Ave S, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
648 sqft
Apartment community features fitness amenities, such as racquetball court and tennis court. Recently renovated units feature range, oven and walk-in closets in every unit. Close to Hogan Park and Main Lake and near I-5.
Similar Pages
Des Moines 1 BedroomsDes Moines 2 BedroomsDes Moines 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDes Moines 3 BedroomsDes Moines Accessible ApartmentsDes Moines Apartments with Balcony
Des Moines Apartments with GarageDes Moines Apartments with GymDes Moines Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDes Moines Apartments with Move-in SpecialsDes Moines Apartments with ParkingDes Moines Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WA
Auburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WAParkland, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WA