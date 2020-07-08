All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

410 S M St Unit: C

410 South M Street · No Longer Available
Location

410 South M Street, Tacoma, WA 98405
North End

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1 Bedroom 1 bath basement apartment. Large bedroom with great storage. Great kitchen
with all pots, pans, and utensels. This unit has windows in each room. 1 car garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 410 S M St Unit: C have any available units?
410 S M St Unit: C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
Is 410 S M St Unit: C currently offering any rent specials?
410 S M St Unit: C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 410 S M St Unit: C pet-friendly?
No, 410 S M St Unit: C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 410 S M St Unit: C offer parking?
Yes, 410 S M St Unit: C offers parking.
Does 410 S M St Unit: C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 410 S M St Unit: C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 410 S M St Unit: C have a pool?
No, 410 S M St Unit: C does not have a pool.
Does 410 S M St Unit: C have accessible units?
No, 410 S M St Unit: C does not have accessible units.
Does 410 S M St Unit: C have units with dishwashers?
No, 410 S M St Unit: C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 410 S M St Unit: C have units with air conditioning?
No, 410 S M St Unit: C does not have units with air conditioning.

