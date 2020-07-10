3720 South Manitou Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

NEWLY RENOVATED 2 bed/ 1 bath unit in clean well managed complex. Unit features laundry hookups, updated finishes, large open rooms, new paint/flooring throughout and is located in one of the more desirable living areas! Pets are welcome on a case by case basis. To apply please visit www.stabilityproperties.com.



