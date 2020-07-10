All apartments in Tacoma
Find more places like 3720 South Manitou Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
3720 South Manitou Way
Last updated June 5 2020 at 7:50 PM

3720 South Manitou Way

3720 South Manitou Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tacoma
See all
South Tacoma
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3720 South Manitou Way, Tacoma, WA 98409
South Tacoma

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
ACT FAST!!! WON'T LAST!!!

NEWLY RENOVATED 2 bed/ 1 bath unit in clean well managed complex. Unit features laundry hookups, updated finishes, large open rooms, new paint/flooring throughout and is located in one of the more desirable living areas! Pets are welcome on a case by case basis. To apply please visit www.stabilityproperties.com.

*Pictures reflect materials used, layout may be a bit different*

UNIT FEATURES
Balcony, deck, patio, Cable ready, Hardwood floors, Heat - electric, Laundry room / hookups, Oven / range, Pet Friendly
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3720 South Manitou Way have any available units?
3720 South Manitou Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 3720 South Manitou Way have?
Some of 3720 South Manitou Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3720 South Manitou Way currently offering any rent specials?
3720 South Manitou Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3720 South Manitou Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3720 South Manitou Way is pet friendly.
Does 3720 South Manitou Way offer parking?
No, 3720 South Manitou Way does not offer parking.
Does 3720 South Manitou Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3720 South Manitou Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3720 South Manitou Way have a pool?
No, 3720 South Manitou Way does not have a pool.
Does 3720 South Manitou Way have accessible units?
No, 3720 South Manitou Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3720 South Manitou Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3720 South Manitou Way does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Boulders at Puget Sound
2602 Westridge Ave W
Tacoma, WA 98466
Lakeside Landing
1414 S Mildred St
Tacoma, WA 98465
Villaggio
1328 Market St
Tacoma, WA 98402
Westmall Terrace
4720 South Pine Street
Tacoma, WA 98409
The Fairways
4901 Fairwood Blvd NE
Tacoma, WA 98422
Vue 25
2368 Yakima Ave
Tacoma, WA 98405
The Pacifica
4275 S Pine St
Tacoma, WA 98409
Chelsea Heights
603 S J St
Tacoma, WA 98405

Similar Pages

Tacoma 1 BedroomsTacoma 2 Bedrooms
Tacoma Dog Friendly ApartmentsTacoma Pet Friendly Places
Tacoma Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South TacomaWest EndSouth End
New TacomaNorth End
Central TacomaNortheast Tacoma

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Tacoma CampusBates Technical College
University of Puget SoundShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus