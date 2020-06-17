All apartments in Tacoma
2913 S 17th Street
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:12 PM

2913 S 17th Street

2913 South 17th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2913 South 17th Street, Tacoma, WA 98405
Central Tacoma

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
fire pit
hot tub
PLEASE READ THE DESCRIPTION BELOW:
This is a Shared Home. You will have the two main floors, Kitchen, Living room , 4 bdrm & private bath. The tenants in the lower apartment share the front door, a bathroom on the main floor and laundry room with you. The couple in the lower level are clean, quite and respectful, they work and go to school . You will have approx 2600 sq feet. there is a large fenced backyard with hot tub and fire pit. No Pets please. Street Parking is limited so no more than 2 or 3 people .

Shared Laundry, Entrance, and Backyard.

No Pets, No Smoking, Three people Maximum.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2913 S 17th Street have any available units?
2913 S 17th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 2913 S 17th Street have?
Some of 2913 S 17th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and fire pit. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2913 S 17th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2913 S 17th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2913 S 17th Street pet-friendly?
No, 2913 S 17th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 2913 S 17th Street offer parking?
No, 2913 S 17th Street does not offer parking.
Does 2913 S 17th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2913 S 17th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2913 S 17th Street have a pool?
No, 2913 S 17th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2913 S 17th Street have accessible units?
No, 2913 S 17th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2913 S 17th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2913 S 17th Street has units with dishwashers.
