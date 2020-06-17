2913 S 17th Street

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher fire pit hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher Property Amenities fire pit on-site laundry hot tub

PLEASE READ THE DESCRIPTION BELOW:

This is a Shared Home. You will have the two main floors, Kitchen, Living room , 4 bdrm & private bath. The tenants in the lower apartment share the front door, a bathroom on the main floor and laundry room with you. The couple in the lower level are clean, quite and respectful, they work and go to school . You will have approx 2600 sq feet. there is a large fenced backyard with hot tub and fire pit. No Pets please. Street Parking is limited so no more than 2 or 3 people .



Shared Laundry, Entrance, and Backyard.



No Pets, No Smoking, Three people Maximum.