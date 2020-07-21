All apartments in Tacoma
1319 34th Street Southeast

1319 East 34th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1319 East 34th Street, Tacoma, WA 98404
Eastside

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Make this charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a spacious kitchen that looks out to the dining room. The inviting living room offers ample room to relax. Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information! This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1319 34th Street Southeast have any available units?
1319 34th Street Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
Is 1319 34th Street Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
1319 34th Street Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1319 34th Street Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 1319 34th Street Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 1319 34th Street Southeast offer parking?
No, 1319 34th Street Southeast does not offer parking.
Does 1319 34th Street Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1319 34th Street Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1319 34th Street Southeast have a pool?
No, 1319 34th Street Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 1319 34th Street Southeast have accessible units?
No, 1319 34th Street Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 1319 34th Street Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 1319 34th Street Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1319 34th Street Southeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 1319 34th Street Southeast does not have units with air conditioning.
