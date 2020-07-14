Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated bathtub carpet extra storage oven range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse courtyard on-site laundry parking pool 24hr maintenance e-payments bbq/grill garage accessible 24hr laundry accepts section 8 cc payments guest parking internet access online portal package receiving

Meadow Ridge is centrally located with easy I-90 freeway access, near Spokane Valley Mall, Valley Medical Center, and YMCA. Cool off during the summer in the sparkling swimming pool or relax in the newly remodeled clubhouse. BBQ area is available for resident's use. A pet friendly community hosts an abundance of grassy areas to enjoy. Meadow Ridge Floor plans include studio/jr. one bedroom, one bedroom, two bedroom one bath flat and two bedroom 1 1/2 bath townhomes. All homes have open floor plans with wood burning fireplaces, private patio or deck, breakfast bars, and storage space. Garages and carports are available for an additional fee. Central located laundry facility with large capacity washers are available for all residents. Washer/dryers are available in select homes. Our professional management team offers superior customer service, 24 hour emergency maintenance, and evening/weekend courtesy patrol. Your next new home awaits you at Meadow Ridge!