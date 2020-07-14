All apartments in Spokane
Meadow Ridge

12422 E Mansfield Ave · (509) 774-2685
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12422 E Mansfield Ave, Spokane, WA 99216
Spokane Valley

Price and availability

VERIFIED 22 MIN AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Meadow Ridge.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
e-payments
bbq/grill
garage
accessible
24hr laundry
accepts section 8
cc payments
guest parking
internet access
online portal
package receiving
Meadow Ridge is centrally located with easy I-90 freeway access, near Spokane Valley Mall, Valley Medical Center, and YMCA. Cool off during the summer in the sparkling swimming pool or relax in the newly remodeled clubhouse. BBQ area is available for resident's use. A pet friendly community hosts an abundance of grassy areas to enjoy. Meadow Ridge Floor plans include studio/jr. one bedroom, one bedroom, two bedroom one bath flat and two bedroom 1 1/2 bath townhomes. All homes have open floor plans with wood burning fireplaces, private patio or deck, breakfast bars, and storage space. Garages and carports are available for an additional fee. Central located laundry facility with large capacity washers are available for all residents. Washer/dryers are available in select homes. Our professional management team offers superior customer service, 24 hour emergency maintenance, and evening/weekend courtesy patrol. Your next new home awaits you at Meadow Ridge!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $0
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: Breed restrictions, no exotic animals
Parking Details: Uncovered parking spaces are free and unassigned. Carports are $20 a month. Garages are $50 a month.
Storage Details: The Town Homes and the 844sq. ft. 2x1 have additional storage that comes attached to the unit, and is included with rent. 20 units total.

