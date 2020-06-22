All apartments in Spokane
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:20 AM

1817 W 6th Ave

1817 West 6th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1817 West 6th Avenue, Spokane, WA 99204
Cliff Cannon

Amenities

in unit laundry
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Please visit www.homelandspokane.com to schedule showings or to apply. Homeland Property Management has a recently remodeled duplex available. It has new LVP flooring throughout, fresh paint, painted cabinets, new vinyl windows. Home comes with washer and dryer, a carport out back and your own storage locker. This is close to downtown Spokane, I90, shopping and bus routes. No pets allowed. Rent is $750 plus $75 for WSG. Deposit is also $750. For further questions please call 509-999-2896

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1817 W 6th Ave have any available units?
1817 W 6th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spokane, WA.
How much is rent in Spokane, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spokane Rent Report.
Is 1817 W 6th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1817 W 6th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1817 W 6th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1817 W 6th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spokane.
Does 1817 W 6th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1817 W 6th Ave does offer parking.
Does 1817 W 6th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1817 W 6th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1817 W 6th Ave have a pool?
No, 1817 W 6th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1817 W 6th Ave have accessible units?
No, 1817 W 6th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1817 W 6th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1817 W 6th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1817 W 6th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1817 W 6th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
