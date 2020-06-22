1817 W 6th Ave

Amenities

Please visit www.homelandspokane.com to schedule showings or to apply. Homeland Property Management has a recently remodeled duplex available. It has new LVP flooring throughout, fresh paint, painted cabinets, new vinyl windows. Home comes with washer and dryer, a carport out back and your own storage locker. This is close to downtown Spokane, I90, shopping and bus routes. No pets allowed. Rent is $750 plus $75 for WSG. Deposit is also $750. For further questions please call 509-999-2896