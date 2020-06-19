1608 W 8th Ave Unit 301

Amenities

2 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo South Hill - Great Location to Downtown Spokane, Interstate 90, Deaconess & Sacred Heart Hospitals and South Hill. Very nice 2 bedroom/1 bath condo on lower South Hill off of Maple Street. Appliances included with this rental are: Frige, Dishwasher, Stove/Oven and Microwave. Washer/Dryer on site. This rental has hardwood floors and was just done being painted as you can tell by the pictures. Water/Sewer/Trash and Gas for the hot water tank are paid for by property owner. Avista Electric is the responsibility of the tenant(s). Yard care and snow removal is provided by the association. Small storage unit in basement of complex. Other amenities included with this rental property is: Gated Security Cameras, Main Bus Route, Allocated covered parking and top floor unit. This is a non smoking rental property.



This is not a pet-friendly property therefore no pets allowed unless service animal.



To review our tenant rental qualifications please go to www.rpmspokane.com and click on Search Properties at the top of the page. Once you have chosen a property click on Rental Application to see what is needed to rent a property. Please do not apply before calling to make certain property is still available. This property is being professionally managed by Real Property Management Spokane County.



