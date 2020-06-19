All apartments in Spokane
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

1608 W 8th Ave Unit 301

1608 West 8th Avenue · (509) 462-1042
Location

1608 West 8th Avenue, Spokane, WA 99204
Cliff Cannon

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1608 W 8th Ave Unit 301 · Avail. now

$900

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 770 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo South Hill - Great Location to Downtown Spokane, Interstate 90, Deaconess & Sacred Heart Hospitals and South Hill. Very nice 2 bedroom/1 bath condo on lower South Hill off of Maple Street. Appliances included with this rental are: Frige, Dishwasher, Stove/Oven and Microwave. Washer/Dryer on site. This rental has hardwood floors and was just done being painted as you can tell by the pictures. Water/Sewer/Trash and Gas for the hot water tank are paid for by property owner. Avista Electric is the responsibility of the tenant(s). Yard care and snow removal is provided by the association. Small storage unit in basement of complex. Other amenities included with this rental property is: Gated Security Cameras, Main Bus Route, Allocated covered parking and top floor unit. This is a non smoking rental property.

This is not a pet-friendly property therefore no pets allowed unless service animal.

To review our tenant rental qualifications please go to www.rpmspokane.com and click on Search Properties at the top of the page. Once you have chosen a property click on Rental Application to see what is needed to rent a property. Please do not apply before calling to make certain property is still available. This property is being professionally managed by Real Property Management Spokane County.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5849258)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1608 W 8th Ave Unit 301 have any available units?
1608 W 8th Ave Unit 301 has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Spokane, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spokane Rent Report.
What amenities does 1608 W 8th Ave Unit 301 have?
Some of 1608 W 8th Ave Unit 301's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1608 W 8th Ave Unit 301 currently offering any rent specials?
1608 W 8th Ave Unit 301 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1608 W 8th Ave Unit 301 pet-friendly?
No, 1608 W 8th Ave Unit 301 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spokane.
Does 1608 W 8th Ave Unit 301 offer parking?
Yes, 1608 W 8th Ave Unit 301 does offer parking.
Does 1608 W 8th Ave Unit 301 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1608 W 8th Ave Unit 301 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1608 W 8th Ave Unit 301 have a pool?
No, 1608 W 8th Ave Unit 301 does not have a pool.
Does 1608 W 8th Ave Unit 301 have accessible units?
No, 1608 W 8th Ave Unit 301 does not have accessible units.
Does 1608 W 8th Ave Unit 301 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1608 W 8th Ave Unit 301 has units with dishwashers.
