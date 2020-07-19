All apartments in Snohomish County
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

332 126th Place Southeast Unit A

332 126th Place Southeast · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

332 126th Place Southeast, Snohomish County, WA 98208
Silver Lake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$2,100

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1456 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31, 2020.

Move-in ready! Hurry! Book your showings now and submit your application. Call us at 408-780-2691 if you need any assistance.

Fabulous, unfurnished, 2-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom Townhouse property rental located in the serene Silver Lake neighborhood in Eastmont, Everett, WA.

The home is spacious and comfortable with premium hardwood flooring, sliding glass doors, big windows with blinds, recessed/suspended lighting, and a fireplace. Its nice big kitchen is equipped with smooth countertops, fine cabinetry with ample storage, oven/range, microwave, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and refrigerator. Built-in closets in the comfy bedrooms. An enclosed shower, wall-mounted sink, shower/tub combo, and vanity cabinets furnished its bathrooms. Forced-air heating is installed for climate control. An in-unit washer and dryer are included for your laundry convenience (the new washer and dryer will be installed in the first week of July).

There’s a yard that tenants must take care of plus a patio and balcony. No pets allowed. No smoking in the property, too. It comes with an attached garage.

The tenant is responsible for water, trash, sewage, gas, and electricity. The landlord is responsible for the HOA fees.

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=AqG3qG31em2

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby parks: McCollum Pioneer Park and Thornton A. Sullivan Park.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5914856)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 332 126th Place Southeast Unit A have any available units?
332 126th Place Southeast Unit A has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 332 126th Place Southeast Unit A have?
Some of 332 126th Place Southeast Unit A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 332 126th Place Southeast Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
332 126th Place Southeast Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 332 126th Place Southeast Unit A pet-friendly?
No, 332 126th Place Southeast Unit A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Snohomish County.
Does 332 126th Place Southeast Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 332 126th Place Southeast Unit A offers parking.
Does 332 126th Place Southeast Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 332 126th Place Southeast Unit A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 332 126th Place Southeast Unit A have a pool?
No, 332 126th Place Southeast Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 332 126th Place Southeast Unit A have accessible units?
No, 332 126th Place Southeast Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 332 126th Place Southeast Unit A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 332 126th Place Southeast Unit A has units with dishwashers.
Does 332 126th Place Southeast Unit A have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 332 126th Place Southeast Unit A has units with air conditioning.
