332 126th Place Southeast Unit A

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance garage

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31, 2020.



Move-in ready! Hurry! Book your showings now and submit your application. Call us at 408-780-2691 if you need any assistance.



Fabulous, unfurnished, 2-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom Townhouse property rental located in the serene Silver Lake neighborhood in Eastmont, Everett, WA.



The home is spacious and comfortable with premium hardwood flooring, sliding glass doors, big windows with blinds, recessed/suspended lighting, and a fireplace. Its nice big kitchen is equipped with smooth countertops, fine cabinetry with ample storage, oven/range, microwave, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and refrigerator. Built-in closets in the comfy bedrooms. An enclosed shower, wall-mounted sink, shower/tub combo, and vanity cabinets furnished its bathrooms. Forced-air heating is installed for climate control. An in-unit washer and dryer are included for your laundry convenience (the new washer and dryer will be installed in the first week of July).



There’s a yard that tenants must take care of plus a patio and balcony. No pets allowed. No smoking in the property, too. It comes with an attached garage.



The tenant is responsible for water, trash, sewage, gas, and electricity. The landlord is responsible for the HOA fees.



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=AqG3qG31em2



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby parks: McCollum Pioneer Park and Thornton A. Sullivan Park.



No Pets Allowed



