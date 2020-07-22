/
whatcom county
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM
87 Apartments for rent in Whatcom County, WA📍
4 Units Available
Mount Baker
Barkley Apartments
3126 Racine St, Bellingham, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
888 sqft
Welcome home to Barkley Apartment Homes. Comfort, convenience and style in Bellingham. We offer a variety of floor plans to meet your needs.
Contact for Availability
South Bellingham
Padden Creek
1900 18th St, Bellingham, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
932 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1128 sqft
With premium finishes and wide-open spaces, each floor plan from Padden Creek Apartments brings you unparalleled luxury without sacrificing on comfort. Bellingham hotspots infuse Padden Creek Apartments with vibrant energy.
1 Unit Available
Samish Hill
807 38th St.
807 38th Street, Bellingham, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1380 sqft
807 38th St. Available 08/01/20 - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom rambler off Samish Way. Across the street from Ridgemont Park. 2 car attached garage with plenty of storage space and workbench. Engineered hardwood floors throughout. Separate laundry room.
1 Unit Available
Alabama Hill
2012 Erie St.
2012 Erie Street, Bellingham, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1740 sqft
2012 Erie St. - Spacious three bedroom, 2.5 bathroom (approx. 1740 sq ft.) single family home off Alabama Hill. Lots of natural light throughout.
1 Unit Available
1235 Deer Creek Dr.
1235 Deer Creek Drive, Whatcom County, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
912 sqft
1235 Deer Creek Dr. Available 08/07/20 $200 off of 1st Month's Rent! All new deck and exterior paint August 2020!! - Nice two bedroom, one bathroom home located in a residential neighborhood.
1 Unit Available
3676 N. RED RIVER RD
3676 North Red River Road, Whatcom County, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
720 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Bay View Home! - 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home with bay view! This modest 2 bedroom home has all new flooring, a brand new ductless heating unit which provides inexpensive heating and air conditioning! W/D also included.
1 Unit Available
Sunnyland
511 York Street
511 York St, Bellingham, WA
7 Bedrooms
$4,500
2400 sqft
511 York Street Available 09/01/20 Brand New 5 Bedroom 3 Bath unit!!! - Brand New Construction! 5 Bedroom, 3 Full Bathroom, 2,400 sqft. 1 Bonus room and 1 office! Kitchen fully equipped with refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher and microwave.
1 Unit Available
Meridian
520 Harman Way
520 Harman Way, Bellingham, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2154 sqft
520 Harman Way Available 08/17/20 50% off 1st Full Month Rent! Exquisite Newer 2 Story Home near Bellis Fair! - Perfect 2-story home. Within walking distance to all the shops, restaurants and services you could ever need at the Bellis Fair Mall.
1 Unit Available
York
1414 E Maple St
1414 East Maple Street, Bellingham, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
716 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom/1 bath house on large lot near WWU - Available Now: This 2 bedroom, 1 bath cottage near WWU and Downtown Bellingham. Walk-able and Bike-able to shopping, restaurants and other amenities. Large yard and plenty of parking.
1 Unit Available
York
308 Gladstone
308 Gladstone Street, Bellingham, WA
5 Bedrooms
$3,600
1890 sqft
308 Gladstone Available 09/14/20 Single Family Home coming available in September! - This single family home contains 5 bedrooms 2 baths at 1,890 square feet in a fantastic location and close to downtown.
1 Unit Available
Guide Meridian
512 Darby Dr #105
512 Darby Drive, Bellingham, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
1020 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
512 Darby Dr. #105 - Spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo at Darby Estates conveniently located near shopping, schools, and restaurants.
1 Unit Available
York
412 Lakeway Drive
412 Lakeway Drive, Bellingham, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1278 sqft
412 Lakeway Drive Available 09/11/20 Single Family home located in the York Neighborhood - Single family home close to Downtown Bellingham and WWU. Located in the quiet York neighborhood.
1 Unit Available
Samish Hill
115 S. 44th St.
115 44th Street, Bellingham, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1280 sqft
115 S. 44th St. Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom House on 44th Street - Three bedroom, 1 ¾ bath home (approx 1300) located near Pacific View Park on a green belt. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet.
1 Unit Available
2305 Agate Heights Lane
2305 Agate Heights Lane, Whatcom County, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
950 sqft
Basement unit 1 mile from Lake Whatcom Park!! - Beautiful basement unit located close to Lake Whatcom Park. Private setting with amazing views. Large living area, bathroom, kitchen and bedroom. Basement includes 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom.
1 Unit Available
Puget
1601 Lakeway Dr.
1601 Lakeway Drive, Bellingham, WA
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
3200 sqft
1601 Lakeway Dr. Available 09/01/20 Large house off Lakeway- Close to Civic Field - No Pets Allowed (RLNE5914243)
1 Unit Available
Silver Beach
3921 Silver Beach Ave
3921 Silver Beach Avenue, Bellingham, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2300 sqft
3921 Silver Beach Ave Available 09/01/20 Silver Beach House - No Pets Allowed (RLNE5914190)
1 Unit Available
Edgemoor
804 FIELDSTON RD.
804 Fieldston Road, Bellingham, WA
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
4735 sqft
Luxurious 5 Bedroom Custom Built Edgemoore Home with Breathtaking Views - Don't miss the opportunity to live in this custom built home in the Madrona Point gated community.
1 Unit Available
Sehome
819 High St. #208
819 High Street, Bellingham, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
750 sqft
819 High St. #208 Available 08/14/20 819 High St. #208 - Beautifully refurbished 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo conveniently located near downtown Bellingham.
1 Unit Available
York
1410 Iron Street
1410 Iron Street, Bellingham, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1399 sqft
1410 Iron Street Available 09/11/20 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home near WWU - 3 bedroom 1 bath single family home located in the York Neighborhood. Close to WWU, Fred Meyer and downtown Bellingham. Hardwood floors, forced air heating, fireplace and storage.
1 Unit Available
4816 Outrigger Loop
4816 Outrigger Loop, Birch Bay, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2096 sqft
4816 Outrigger Loop - Large 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home located in beautiful Birch Bay. This home features washer/dryer hook ups, a garage, gas heat, all major kitchen appliances, and pets possible upon owner approval with applicable fees/deposits.
1 Unit Available
South Hill
494 S. State Street #101
494 South State Street, Bellingham, WA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,950
1969 sqft
Up to 1 Mo Free - Luxury Park Pointe Condo W/Garage 2 Cars 3bdr/2ba- Bellingham Bay Views - This highly sought after condominium in Park Pointe Condos is one of a kind.
1 Unit Available
2752 Jessie Court
2752 Jessie Court, Ferndale, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2000 sqft
2752 Jessie Court, Ferndale - Stunning 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath luxury home located in the high-end neighborhood of The Meadows.
1 Unit Available
5833 Pioneer Ridge Pl
5833 Pioneer Ridge Place, Ferndale, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
5833 Pioneer Ridge Place - Newer 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath duplex style home conveniently located right on the outskirts of downtown Ferndale near shopping, restaurants, and schools.
1 Unit Available
1009 Glenning Street
1009 Glenning Street, Lynden, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2700 sqft
1009 Glenning Street Available 08/03/20 Amazing 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Home in Beautiful Lynden - Do not miss this well maintained 4 bedroom, 3 bath home with over 2700 Sq Ft! Home features spacious living room with wood stove, finished basement and 2
