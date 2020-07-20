223 107th St SE

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher parking recently renovated range

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Single Family in Lake Stevens - Amazing in city location with a large yard! Home is situated on a large corner lot with parking and a fully fenced back yard. Interior has been updated with paint, and laminate flooring thru out. Home has 3 bedrooms, a den, dining rm, and 3 bedrooms. Owner is looking a one year lease. This is a NO pet home.



- To Schedule a Tour Link: https://showmojo.com/l/c3effc905d

- Renter's legal liability insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)

- $45 application fee per adult

- Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates

- See additional listings at www.rentseattle.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4934416)