Snohomish County, WA
223 107th St SE
Last updated November 22 2019 at 10:51 AM

223 107th St SE

223 107th Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

223 107th Street Southeast, Snohomish County, WA 98208
Everett Mall South

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Single Family in Lake Stevens - Amazing in city location with a large yard! Home is situated on a large corner lot with parking and a fully fenced back yard. Interior has been updated with paint, and laminate flooring thru out. Home has 3 bedrooms, a den, dining rm, and 3 bedrooms. Owner is looking a one year lease. This is a NO pet home.

- To Schedule a Tour Link: https://showmojo.com/l/c3effc905d
- Renter's legal liability insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)
- $45 application fee per adult
- Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates
- See additional listings at www.rentseattle.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4934416)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 223 107th St SE have any available units?
223 107th St SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Snohomish County, WA.
What amenities does 223 107th St SE have?
Some of 223 107th St SE's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 223 107th St SE currently offering any rent specials?
223 107th St SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 223 107th St SE pet-friendly?
No, 223 107th St SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Snohomish County.
Does 223 107th St SE offer parking?
Yes, 223 107th St SE offers parking.
Does 223 107th St SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 223 107th St SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 223 107th St SE have a pool?
No, 223 107th St SE does not have a pool.
Does 223 107th St SE have accessible units?
No, 223 107th St SE does not have accessible units.
Does 223 107th St SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 223 107th St SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 223 107th St SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 223 107th St SE does not have units with air conditioning.
