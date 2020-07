Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center carport clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage hot tub media room package receiving tennis court

Check out our brand newly renovated apartments at The Reserve at Town Center Apartments in Mill Creek. Homes feature modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances, hard surface flooring, oversized windows and full-size washers and dryers. Just minutes away from the upscale Mill Creek Town Center and Mill Creek Country Club. Enjoy our two heated pools or get in a workout at our fitness center. Host a movie night in our theater room, entertain in our resident lounge or hike the adjacent nature trail. Best of all, you can enjoy smoke-free living.