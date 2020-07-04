Amenities

pet friendly parking recently renovated

524 N 167th st Available 12/31/19 Classic Rambler on 2 tier backyard near Shoreline Community College. Spacious private outdoor space. RV/Boat parking available. - Classic single story house with great outdoor space. 2-Tier backyard features 3 sheds for storage and shop. RV/Boat parking available on site. Updated with double pane windows, appliances and fresh paint. Pet friendly home. Move-in ready for responsibly residents.



Close to I-5, Boeing Creek Park, walking distance to Shoreline Community college and Shorewood High School. Easy access to transit, shopping, and many amenities. Please contact the property manager, Dae Kim (206) 601-8836 for showing or email Igor, move in coordinator at i.35rsolutions@gmail.com.



(RLNE4518914)