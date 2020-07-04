All apartments in Shoreline
524 N 167th st
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:40 AM

524 N 167th st

524 North 167th Street · No Longer Available
Location

524 North 167th Street, Shoreline, WA 98133
Richmond Highlands

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
524 N 167th st Available 12/31/19 Classic Rambler on 2 tier backyard near Shoreline Community College. Spacious private outdoor space. RV/Boat parking available. - Classic single story house with great outdoor space. 2-Tier backyard features 3 sheds for storage and shop. RV/Boat parking available on site. Updated with double pane windows, appliances and fresh paint. Pet friendly home. Move-in ready for responsibly residents.

Close to I-5, Boeing Creek Park, walking distance to Shoreline Community college and Shorewood High School. Easy access to transit, shopping, and many amenities. Please contact the property manager, Dae Kim (206) 601-8836 for showing or email Igor, move in coordinator at i.35rsolutions@gmail.com.

(RLNE4518914)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 524 N 167th st have any available units?
524 N 167th st doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shoreline, WA.
Is 524 N 167th st currently offering any rent specials?
524 N 167th st is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 524 N 167th st pet-friendly?
Yes, 524 N 167th st is pet friendly.
Does 524 N 167th st offer parking?
Yes, 524 N 167th st offers parking.
Does 524 N 167th st have units with washers and dryers?
No, 524 N 167th st does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 524 N 167th st have a pool?
No, 524 N 167th st does not have a pool.
Does 524 N 167th st have accessible units?
No, 524 N 167th st does not have accessible units.
Does 524 N 167th st have units with dishwashers?
No, 524 N 167th st does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 524 N 167th st have units with air conditioning?
No, 524 N 167th st does not have units with air conditioning.

