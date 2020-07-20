All apartments in Shoreline
Last updated June 14 2019 at 10:26 AM

325 NE 178th St.

325 Northeast 178th Street · No Longer Available
Location

325 Northeast 178th Street, Shoreline, WA 98155
North City

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
325 NE 178th St. Available 07/01/19 Lovely home waiting for you - Beautiful place to call home. You're going to love living in this large 3 bedrooms 2 bath.
Shoreline home. Situated on a large lot this home offers hardwood floors, nice size bedrooms, streaming with natural light from the large windows, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, beautiful fireplace, utility/laundry room, and a bonus room.
Sliding doors lead to an inviting deck and backyard.
Plenty of room to entertain.
Shared driveway.

Ridgecrest Elementary - Kellogg Middle - Shorecrest High

~Minutes to bus line and I-5
~Bus Lines: 348, 347, 373, 77, 301, 373, 303
~Any duplicate advertising for this home that shows a considerably lower price is not represented by Maple Leaf Property Management or the true owner of the property.
~Lease terms are 1 yr+
~All utilities and yard work are tenants responsibilities.
~$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
~No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.
~All communication will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
~Security Deposit Required to secure rental.
~Please go to our website, www.mapleleafmgt.com, to schedule a viewing via our guest card system - showings by appointment only
~1 pet case by case, negotiable with monthly pet rent/deposit. Applicants must complete screening
on Petscreening.com
~View entire listing here: www.mapleleafmgt.com - Available Rentals
~View our Rental Criteria and Application Disclosure to confirm eligibility http://mapleleafmgt.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/1368/2018/06/MLPM-Rental-Criteria-and-Application-Disclosure-6.7.18.pdf

(RLNE3014519)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 325 NE 178th St. have any available units?
325 NE 178th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shoreline, WA.
What amenities does 325 NE 178th St. have?
Some of 325 NE 178th St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 325 NE 178th St. currently offering any rent specials?
325 NE 178th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 325 NE 178th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 325 NE 178th St. is pet friendly.
Does 325 NE 178th St. offer parking?
No, 325 NE 178th St. does not offer parking.
Does 325 NE 178th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 325 NE 178th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 325 NE 178th St. have a pool?
No, 325 NE 178th St. does not have a pool.
Does 325 NE 178th St. have accessible units?
No, 325 NE 178th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 325 NE 178th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 325 NE 178th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 325 NE 178th St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 325 NE 178th St. does not have units with air conditioning.
