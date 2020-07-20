Amenities

325 NE 178th St. Available 07/01/19 Lovely home waiting for you - Beautiful place to call home. You're going to love living in this large 3 bedrooms 2 bath.

Shoreline home. Situated on a large lot this home offers hardwood floors, nice size bedrooms, streaming with natural light from the large windows, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, beautiful fireplace, utility/laundry room, and a bonus room.

Sliding doors lead to an inviting deck and backyard.

Plenty of room to entertain.

Shared driveway.



Ridgecrest Elementary - Kellogg Middle - Shorecrest High



~Minutes to bus line and I-5

~Bus Lines: 348, 347, 373, 77, 301, 373, 303

~Any duplicate advertising for this home that shows a considerably lower price is not represented by Maple Leaf Property Management or the true owner of the property.

~Lease terms are 1 yr+

~All utilities and yard work are tenants responsibilities.

~$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.

~No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.

~All communication will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

~Security Deposit Required to secure rental.

~Please go to our website, www.mapleleafmgt.com, to schedule a viewing via our guest card system - showings by appointment only

~1 pet case by case, negotiable with monthly pet rent/deposit. Applicants must complete screening

on Petscreening.com

~View entire listing here: www.mapleleafmgt.com - Available Rentals

~View our Rental Criteria and Application Disclosure to confirm eligibility http://mapleleafmgt.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/1368/2018/06/MLPM-Rental-Criteria-and-Application-Disclosure-6.7.18.pdf



(RLNE3014519)