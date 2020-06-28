All apartments in Shoreline
Home
/
Shoreline, WA
/
18822 1st Ave NW
Last updated October 11 2019 at 9:44 AM

18822 1st Ave NW

18822 1st Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

18822 1st Avenue Northwest, Shoreline, WA 98177
Hillwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Beautiful single family home tucked back in a peaceful neighborhood. Nicely sits on a private setting on a dead end road. Features 4 good size bedrooms, 3 modern full baths, with over 3,710 square feet of living area, and a unique floor layout. Step inside this marvelous home and take in the spacious open floor plan with a beautiful view of the fenced yard. The main floor offers a great and elegant space for entertaining. This home offers a tastefully upgraded kitchen complete with plenty of cabinetry, amazing granite counter tops, and newer stainless steel appliances. An entry great room with gas fireplace off kitchen, walk-in pantry, vaulted ceilings and skylights. Ideal commuters location. Conveniently close to schools and transportation. Nearby many shops and dining.

Small pets will be considered with additional deposit.

(RLNE5113981)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18822 1st Ave NW have any available units?
18822 1st Ave NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shoreline, WA.
What amenities does 18822 1st Ave NW have?
Some of 18822 1st Ave NW's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18822 1st Ave NW currently offering any rent specials?
18822 1st Ave NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18822 1st Ave NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 18822 1st Ave NW is pet friendly.
Does 18822 1st Ave NW offer parking?
No, 18822 1st Ave NW does not offer parking.
Does 18822 1st Ave NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18822 1st Ave NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18822 1st Ave NW have a pool?
No, 18822 1st Ave NW does not have a pool.
Does 18822 1st Ave NW have accessible units?
No, 18822 1st Ave NW does not have accessible units.
Does 18822 1st Ave NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18822 1st Ave NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 18822 1st Ave NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 18822 1st Ave NW does not have units with air conditioning.
