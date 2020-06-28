18822 1st Ave NW

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Beautiful single family home tucked back in a peaceful neighborhood. Nicely sits on a private setting on a dead end road. Features 4 good size bedrooms, 3 modern full baths, with over 3,710 square feet of living area, and a unique floor layout. Step inside this marvelous home and take in the spacious open floor plan with a beautiful view of the fenced yard. The main floor offers a great and elegant space for entertaining. This home offers a tastefully upgraded kitchen complete with plenty of cabinetry, amazing granite counter tops, and newer stainless steel appliances. An entry great room with gas fireplace off kitchen, walk-in pantry, vaulted ceilings and skylights. Ideal commuters location. Conveniently close to schools and transportation. Nearby many shops and dining.



Small pets will be considered with additional deposit.



(RLNE5113981)