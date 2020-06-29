All apartments in Shoreline
Find more places like 1873 NE 171st St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Shoreline, WA
/
1873 NE 171st St
Last updated December 30 2019 at 8:07 AM

1873 NE 171st St

1873 Northeast 171st Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Shoreline
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

1873 Northeast 171st Street, Shoreline, WA 98155
North City

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Updated Home in Established Shoreline Neighborhood, 3 Bed 2 Bath, Pets Ok! - Sweet three bedroom, 2 bathroom home in convenient Shoreline location. Lovely residential neighborhood with quick access to groceries and services.

Beautiful interior with hardwood floors, updated appliances, remodeled kitchen, utility room and direct access to single car garage. Spacious living room with lots of natural light and decorative fireplace. Two bedrooms and full bathroom on main floor. Upstairs you'll find the cool master suite with large bedroom and new bathroom.

Great house on very large lot. Fully fenced backyard with tons of grass space, mature fir trees and small cement pad, perfect for a BBQ!

Call today to schedule your viewing appointment.
View entire listing here: www.mapleleafmgt.com - Available rentals
Showings by appointment only. Please go to our website (mapleleafmgt.com) to schedule a
viewing and please include your email and cell number in your response.
$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
Tenant(s) responsible for all utilities.
Security Deposit of $2250.00
One pet may be negotiated on a case by case basis with additional pet rent $25/month.
All calls/emails will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
Deposit is fully refundable at the end of the lease with normal wear and tear.
-12 month lease required.
#MapleLeafManagement

(RLNE3862348)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1873 NE 171st St have any available units?
1873 NE 171st St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shoreline, WA.
What amenities does 1873 NE 171st St have?
Some of 1873 NE 171st St's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1873 NE 171st St currently offering any rent specials?
1873 NE 171st St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1873 NE 171st St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1873 NE 171st St is pet friendly.
Does 1873 NE 171st St offer parking?
Yes, 1873 NE 171st St offers parking.
Does 1873 NE 171st St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1873 NE 171st St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1873 NE 171st St have a pool?
No, 1873 NE 171st St does not have a pool.
Does 1873 NE 171st St have accessible units?
No, 1873 NE 171st St does not have accessible units.
Does 1873 NE 171st St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1873 NE 171st St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1873 NE 171st St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1873 NE 171st St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Echo Lake
1150 N 192nd St
Shoreline, WA 98133
Malmo
1210 N 152nd St
Shoreline, WA 98133
Geo
17990 Midvale Avenue North
Shoreline, WA 98133
Junction 160
16100 Linden Ave N
Shoreline, WA 98133
The 205
1795 NE 205th St
Shoreline, WA 98155
The Postmark
17233 15th Avenue Northeast
Shoreline, WA 98155
The Artiste
20221 Aurora Ave N
Shoreline, WA 98133
Forest Hills
1311 N 175th St
Shoreline, WA 98133

Similar Pages

Shoreline 1 BedroomsShoreline 2 Bedrooms
Shoreline Apartments with BalconyShoreline Dog Friendly Apartments
Shoreline Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WA
Mountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Echo Lake
Ridgecrest

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusBellevue College
City University of Seattle