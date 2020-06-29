1873 NE 171st St

Amenities

Updated Home in Established Shoreline Neighborhood, 3 Bed 2 Bath, Pets Ok! - Sweet three bedroom, 2 bathroom home in convenient Shoreline location. Lovely residential neighborhood with quick access to groceries and services.



Beautiful interior with hardwood floors, updated appliances, remodeled kitchen, utility room and direct access to single car garage. Spacious living room with lots of natural light and decorative fireplace. Two bedrooms and full bathroom on main floor. Upstairs you'll find the cool master suite with large bedroom and new bathroom.



Great house on very large lot. Fully fenced backyard with tons of grass space, mature fir trees and small cement pad, perfect for a BBQ!



Call today to schedule your viewing appointment.

View entire listing here: www.mapleleafmgt.com - Available rentals

Showings by appointment only. Please go to our website (mapleleafmgt.com) to schedule a

viewing and please include your email and cell number in your response.

$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.

Tenant(s) responsible for all utilities.

Security Deposit of $2250.00

One pet may be negotiated on a case by case basis with additional pet rent $25/month.

All calls/emails will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

Deposit is fully refundable at the end of the lease with normal wear and tear.

-12 month lease required.

