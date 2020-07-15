All apartments in Shoreline
Last updated July 11 2019 at 5:14 PM

1829 NW 201st St

1829 Northwest 201st Street · No Longer Available
Location

1829 Northwest 201st Street, Shoreline, WA 98177
Richmond Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
AVAILABLE AUGUST 15TH!

Immaculate and welcoming 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom rambler on wonderfully landscaped lot. Gourmet kitchen with all newer appliances opens to a family room/sitting area with eating bar. Spacious living room. Separate dining area. 2 fireplaces. Master suite with its own private bath. Hardwood floors throughout most of house. French doors that lead to a fully fenced stunning backyard with beautiful gardens and a deck that runs the length of the house. Yard service included. Laundry area with full size washer and dryer. 1-car garage. All newer plumbing, electrical, and furnace. Don’t miss this gem on a quiet street with everything you need/want in a house. Close to Richmond Beach, library, and so much more.

Terms: 1st, last, and one month's rent deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking. Preferably no pets but may be considered only on a case by case basis.

Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1829 NW 201st St have any available units?
1829 NW 201st St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shoreline, WA.
What amenities does 1829 NW 201st St have?
Some of 1829 NW 201st St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1829 NW 201st St currently offering any rent specials?
1829 NW 201st St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1829 NW 201st St pet-friendly?
No, 1829 NW 201st St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Shoreline.
Does 1829 NW 201st St offer parking?
Yes, 1829 NW 201st St offers parking.
Does 1829 NW 201st St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1829 NW 201st St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1829 NW 201st St have a pool?
No, 1829 NW 201st St does not have a pool.
Does 1829 NW 201st St have accessible units?
No, 1829 NW 201st St does not have accessible units.
Does 1829 NW 201st St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1829 NW 201st St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1829 NW 201st St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1829 NW 201st St does not have units with air conditioning.
