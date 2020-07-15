1829 NW 201st St

Amenities

AVAILABLE AUGUST 15TH!



Immaculate and welcoming 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom rambler on wonderfully landscaped lot. Gourmet kitchen with all newer appliances opens to a family room/sitting area with eating bar. Spacious living room. Separate dining area. 2 fireplaces. Master suite with its own private bath. Hardwood floors throughout most of house. French doors that lead to a fully fenced stunning backyard with beautiful gardens and a deck that runs the length of the house. Yard service included. Laundry area with full size washer and dryer. 1-car garage. All newer plumbing, electrical, and furnace. Don’t miss this gem on a quiet street with everything you need/want in a house. Close to Richmond Beach, library, and so much more.



Terms: 1st, last, and one month's rent deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking. Preferably no pets but may be considered only on a case by case basis.



Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.