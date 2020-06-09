1821 Northeast 171st Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Updated open layout kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances and gas stove. Beautiful naturally light filled rooms. This 4 bedroom and 2 bath house in the heart of North City is in the perfect location near top rated Shoreline schools, Hamlin Park, Safeway and several other amenities. Easy commute with I-5 only 1.5mi away and walking distance to several bus stops.



- One designated parking spot and additional street parking, your own private deck with access to fenced in yard.

- $2600/mth + monthly utility fee for electricity, water, sewer, and garbage.

- Tenants pay for their own gas through PSE directly for gas stove and central gas heater.

- $2600 security deposit.

- 6 month to 1 year lease options

- Pets considered with $250 pet deposit.

- Move-in ready now!

- Application fee is $55 and will include a criminal background check, credit check, and eviction history report.

- Read more about our application requirements and process here: bit.ly/1821NE171st

- If you qualify, please email wattage.rental@gmail.com to schedule a viewing and provide a short introduction about yourself and any individuals and/or pets that will be living with you.



Floor plan details:

Main floor:

- 1 bedroom with walk-in closet

- 1 bathroom (with shower)

- open floor plan kitchen, dining area, living room



Upstairs/finished attic:

- 2nd bedroom/bonus room with large storage closet



Daylight basement:

- mud room

- laundry room

- small common area

- 3rd large bedroom with walk-in closet and en suite full bathroom with shower and tub (bathroom also has another entrance from small common area)

- 4th bedroom with reach-in closet