Last updated December 18 2019 at 8:37 AM

1821 Northeast 171st Street

1821 Northeast 171st Street · No Longer Available
Location

1821 Northeast 171st Street, Shoreline, WA 98155
North City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Updated open layout kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances and gas stove. Beautiful naturally light filled rooms. This 4 bedroom and 2 bath house in the heart of North City is in the perfect location near top rated Shoreline schools, Hamlin Park, Safeway and several other amenities. Easy commute with I-5 only 1.5mi away and walking distance to several bus stops.

- One designated parking spot and additional street parking, your own private deck with access to fenced in yard.
- $2600/mth + monthly utility fee for electricity, water, sewer, and garbage.
- Tenants pay for their own gas through PSE directly for gas stove and central gas heater.
- $2600 security deposit.
- 6 month to 1 year lease options
- Pets considered with $250 pet deposit.
- Move-in ready now!
- Application fee is $55 and will include a criminal background check, credit check, and eviction history report.
- Read more about our application requirements and process here: bit.ly/1821NE171st
- If you qualify, please email wattage.rental@gmail.com to schedule a viewing and provide a short introduction about yourself and any individuals and/or pets that will be living with you.

Floor plan details:
Main floor:
- 1 bedroom with walk-in closet
- 1 bathroom (with shower)
- open floor plan kitchen, dining area, living room

Upstairs/finished attic:
- 2nd bedroom/bonus room with large storage closet

Daylight basement:
- mud room
- laundry room
- small common area
- 3rd large bedroom with walk-in closet and en suite full bathroom with shower and tub (bathroom also has another entrance from small common area)
- 4th bedroom with reach-in closet

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1821 Northeast 171st Street have any available units?
1821 Northeast 171st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shoreline, WA.
What amenities does 1821 Northeast 171st Street have?
Some of 1821 Northeast 171st Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1821 Northeast 171st Street currently offering any rent specials?
1821 Northeast 171st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1821 Northeast 171st Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1821 Northeast 171st Street is pet friendly.
Does 1821 Northeast 171st Street offer parking?
Yes, 1821 Northeast 171st Street offers parking.
Does 1821 Northeast 171st Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1821 Northeast 171st Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1821 Northeast 171st Street have a pool?
No, 1821 Northeast 171st Street does not have a pool.
Does 1821 Northeast 171st Street have accessible units?
No, 1821 Northeast 171st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1821 Northeast 171st Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1821 Northeast 171st Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1821 Northeast 171st Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1821 Northeast 171st Street does not have units with air conditioning.

