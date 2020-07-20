All apartments in Shoreline
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1647 N 197th Place

1647 North 197th Place · No Longer Available
Location

1647 North 197th Place, Shoreline, WA 98133
Echo Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
1647 N 197th Place Available 03/01/19 **Perfect Location in Shoreline**Spacious 4 bedroom house**Hardwood Floors** - Check out this house today! It is in a prime location close to Echo Lake and Echo Park. Also a stones throw from Aurora Village, Home Depot and Costco.

Aurora Transit Center is also very close by!

**4 Bedroom
**2 Bathrooms
**Hardwood Floors
**1750 sq ft
**Stainless Steel Appliances
**Open Kitchen
**Fireplace
**Washer and Dryer
**Large Backyard-Patio
**Attached Garage

Please call 206-629-6670 for more details or to arrange a tour.

Criminal and credit screening required

Apply online at www.ms-apartment.com

(RLNE4695628)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1647 N 197th Place have any available units?
1647 N 197th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shoreline, WA.
What amenities does 1647 N 197th Place have?
Some of 1647 N 197th Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1647 N 197th Place currently offering any rent specials?
1647 N 197th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1647 N 197th Place pet-friendly?
No, 1647 N 197th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Shoreline.
Does 1647 N 197th Place offer parking?
Yes, 1647 N 197th Place offers parking.
Does 1647 N 197th Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1647 N 197th Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1647 N 197th Place have a pool?
No, 1647 N 197th Place does not have a pool.
Does 1647 N 197th Place have accessible units?
No, 1647 N 197th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1647 N 197th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1647 N 197th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1647 N 197th Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1647 N 197th Place does not have units with air conditioning.
