All apartments in Shoreline
Find more places like 15822 14th Ave NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Shoreline, WA
/
15822 14th Ave NE
Last updated October 1 2019 at 10:35 AM

15822 14th Ave NE

15822 14th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Shoreline
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

15822 14th Avenue Northeast, Shoreline, WA 98155
Ridgecrest

Amenities

garage
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Shoreline Rambler - Shoreline Old World Charmer located in the Ridgecrest neighborhood, featuring two bedrooms, one bathroom, fireplace, and one car garage. The home has been freshly painted and cleaned. The home nestled in a quiet neighborhood, fenced yard, garden space for the vegetables with a nice "garden" shed to stow your garden implements. Located just one block to Hamlin Park, bus lines and three blocks to the Crest Movie Theaters.

No pets and No smoking, One year lease. First, last and deposit due at lease signing.

Call 425-750-7310 for more info and a showing

(RLNE5157282)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15822 14th Ave NE have any available units?
15822 14th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shoreline, WA.
Is 15822 14th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
15822 14th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15822 14th Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 15822 14th Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Shoreline.
Does 15822 14th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 15822 14th Ave NE offers parking.
Does 15822 14th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15822 14th Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15822 14th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 15822 14th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 15822 14th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 15822 14th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 15822 14th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 15822 14th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15822 14th Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 15822 14th Ave NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Echo Lake
1150 N 192nd St
Shoreline, WA 98133
Malmo
1210 N 152nd St
Shoreline, WA 98133
Geo
17990 Midvale Avenue North
Shoreline, WA 98133
Junction 160
16100 Linden Ave N
Shoreline, WA 98133
The 205
1795 NE 205th St
Shoreline, WA 98155
The Postmark
17233 15th Avenue Northeast
Shoreline, WA 98155
The Artiste
20221 Aurora Ave N
Shoreline, WA 98133
Forest Hills
1311 N 175th St
Shoreline, WA 98133

Similar Pages

Shoreline 1 BedroomsShoreline 2 Bedrooms
Shoreline Apartments with BalconyShoreline Dog Friendly Apartments
Shoreline Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WA
Mountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Echo Lake
Ridgecrest

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusBellevue College
City University of Seattle