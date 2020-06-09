15822 14th Ave NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities parking garage media room

Shoreline Rambler - Shoreline Old World Charmer located in the Ridgecrest neighborhood, featuring two bedrooms, one bathroom, fireplace, and one car garage. The home has been freshly painted and cleaned. The home nestled in a quiet neighborhood, fenced yard, garden space for the vegetables with a nice "garden" shed to stow your garden implements. Located just one block to Hamlin Park, bus lines and three blocks to the Crest Movie Theaters.



No pets and No smoking, One year lease. First, last and deposit due at lease signing.



Call 425-750-7310 for more info and a showing



(RLNE5157282)