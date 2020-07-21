All apartments in Shoreline
Home
/
Shoreline, WA
/
1547 NE 171st Street
Last updated September 29 2019 at 10:15 AM

1547 NE 171st Street

1547 Northeast 171st Street · No Longer Available
Location

1547 Northeast 171st Street, Shoreline, WA 98155
North City

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Shoreline 3 bedroom - excellent location - Wonderful Shoreline 3 bedroom 1 1/2 bath home with large yard! Hardwood floors throughout the home, fireplace, great room & deck! Large yard w/one car garage - excellent for storage.
Avail now!
Terms - 24 month lease please. First months rent and security deposit
Pet - one pet considered case by case with additional $600.00 security deposit.
Home is occupied, all showings by appointment only. Call Jennie 206-229-5224 to schedule a showing.
REMAX Associate Brokers | Tricia Jacobs 360-223-1100

(RLNE4173835)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1547 NE 171st Street have any available units?
1547 NE 171st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shoreline, WA.
What amenities does 1547 NE 171st Street have?
Some of 1547 NE 171st Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1547 NE 171st Street currently offering any rent specials?
1547 NE 171st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1547 NE 171st Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1547 NE 171st Street is pet friendly.
Does 1547 NE 171st Street offer parking?
Yes, 1547 NE 171st Street offers parking.
Does 1547 NE 171st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1547 NE 171st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1547 NE 171st Street have a pool?
No, 1547 NE 171st Street does not have a pool.
Does 1547 NE 171st Street have accessible units?
No, 1547 NE 171st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1547 NE 171st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1547 NE 171st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1547 NE 171st Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1547 NE 171st Street does not have units with air conditioning.
