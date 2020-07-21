1547 NE 171st Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Shoreline 3 bedroom - excellent location - Wonderful Shoreline 3 bedroom 1 1/2 bath home with large yard! Hardwood floors throughout the home, fireplace, great room & deck! Large yard w/one car garage - excellent for storage.

Avail now!

Terms - 24 month lease please. First months rent and security deposit

Pet - one pet considered case by case with additional $600.00 security deposit.

Home is occupied, all showings by appointment only. Call Jennie 206-229-5224 to schedule a showing.

REMAX Associate Brokers | Tricia Jacobs 360-223-1100



(RLNE4173835)